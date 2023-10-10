Why Visible is the best value cell phone provider in the US

Let’s face it: getting a cell phone contract is usually very expensive, even if you already own the handset that you want to use.
Unlimited plans are particularly pricey, but Visible proves that doesn’t have to be the case. The Verizon-owned brand is offering a SIM card without any limits on calls, texts, mobile data or hotspot use, all for just $25 per month.
Those calls and texts can also be used when contacting people in Canada and Mexico, and there’s even built-in spam protection to stop high-risk calls from ever reaching you. Other perks include 24/7 live chat assistance (with a human) and a limited time opportunity to get this plan even cheaper for your first 3 months with promo code ‘5OFF3MO’.
But if you’re willing to spend just a little extra, the Visible+ plan is down to just $35 per month for six months (usually $45 per month) when you enter the code ‘35FOR6’. This gets you the absolute fastest 5G Ultra-Wideband network and prioritised speeds when the network is experiencing lots of traffic (up to 50GB).
Other reasons to go with Visible+ include unlimited calls, texts and data roaming while you’re in Canada or Mexico. You can also make international calls from the US to over 30 countries and texts to more than 200.
But there’s no doubting that both represent excellent value for money. There are no hidden fees, and you can cancel at any time – no need to commit to an annual contract.
Either of these plans can be used with your current phone (provided it’s not locked to another network), via a physical SIM card or eSIM. But they can also be combined with a great deal on a new phone.
Visible has a range of the latest and greatest smartphones available, including all four models in the iPhone 15 lineup. Prices start at just $23.03 per month for 36 months with 0% APY.
If you’d prefer an Android phone, various models from Samsung, Google, Motorola, TCL and Orbic are also available, with foldables in the Pixel Fold (from $49.97 per month) and Galaxy Z Flip5 (from $27.75 per month) among the highlights.
Visible also has a generous trade-in scheme – just answer a few questions about your device and its condition, then send off within 21 days of placing your order. Once it’s arrived, you’ll receive a credit that can be used to discount the price of any phone that Visible sells.
Visible
All Visible plans use the Verizon network, which covers 99% of the US population and has been described as the most reliable 5G network by RootMetrics for five years in a row.
So, as you can see, Visible offers a lot of coverage, unlimited usage and great perks, all for not much money. If you’re looking to upgrade your current phone or simply switch from your current provider, it’s an excellent choice.