Have you missed watching the antics of crazy supes and their strange powers? Never fear, as this week you can return to the brutal and hilarious world of The Boys. There’s a spin-off series set in a college for young superheroes on its way to Amazon Prime Video.

A new student, Marie Moreau, has just arrived at the prestigious Godolkin University, funded by the Vought company. The girl possesses an extraordinary power that allows her to use her blood as a weapon. She’s ambitious and hopeful that, thanks to her studies, she will have a brilliant career.

However, it turns out that Godolkin University isn’t as glamorous as its authorities make it out to be. Marie stumbles onto a trail of terrifying secrets that change all her beliefs about the college and superheroes.

If you want to know when new episodes of Gen V drop, then keep on reading. You can find out more about the series in our Gen V roundup article.

Prime Video

When do new episodes of Gen V release?

The Boys spin-off will air on Prime Video. The first three instalments will release on Friday 29 September, with other episodes then dropping weekly.

Here’s the episode release schedule:

Episode 1: 29 September 2023

29 September 2023 Episode 2: 29 September 2023

29 September 2023 Episode 3: 29 September 2023

29 September 2023 Episode 4: 6 October 2023

6 October 2023 Episode 5: 13 October 2023

13 October 2023 Episode 6: 20 October 2023

20 October 2023 Episode 7: 27 October 2023

27 October 2023 Episode 8: 3 November 2023

In the US, Amazon Prime membership is priced at $14.99 per month/$139 per year. Access to Prime Video costs $8.99 per month.

In the UK, Amazon Prime membership comes at a price of £8.99 per month/£95 per year.

Keep in mind that you can get a 30-day free trial if you’ve never been subscribed to Amazon Prime before, or if you’ve not been subscribed for 12 months.

Related articles