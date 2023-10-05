Samsung Galaxy A34 vs Galaxy A14: Which phone you should buy?

The Galaxy A series has enjoyed widespread popularity worldwide for several years. Phones from this series are are among the top-selling devices in the market and frequently recieve our Editor’s Choice Award.

If you’re seeking a comparison between the Galaxy A34 and its more affordable counterpart, the Galaxy A14, your search has just ended. Below you will find the key distinctions between these two models and learn how they perform in everyday performance. Ultimately, you’ll also have a clear understanding of which phone is the better choice for you.

Differences between the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A14

Galaxy A34 Jim Martin / Foundry

With the Galaxy A34 we’re getting a 6.6in 120Hz Super AMOLED display with the 1080p resolution. With the Galaxy A14 we’re getting a 6.6in 90Hz PLS LCD display with a 1080p resolution. So when it comes to size, these displays are the same, but with the A34 and its 19.5:9 aspect ratio versus the A14 and its 20:9 aspect ratio, the form factors are very slightly different but it’s a minor point.

When you’re using the phones for various tasks, you won’t notice a significant difference. Both phones offer excellent image quality with their 1080p resolutions, providing clear images. This is particularly beneficial when watching videos, where image quality matters.

Between the two, the A34 holds a slight advantage due to its Super AMOLED display compared to the PLS LCD of the A14. The A34 offers more pleasing colors, a brighter overall display, better viewing angles and that higher refresh rate for smoother operation, making it the preferred choice.

Galaxy A14 Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Regarding security features, both phones offer face unlock and fingerprint scanners. The A34’s fingerprint scanner is integrated into the display, giving it a premium touch, while the A14 has it on the power button. However, both options are fast and responsive, with no issues so it comes down to preference.

In terms of design, these phones may seem quite similar at first glance, but the A34 stands out as more premium with its glass back, whereas the A14 has an all-plastic body. Additionally, the A14 features a larger notch a thicker bezel around the screen compared to the A34.

One noteworthy difference is that the A14 includes a headphone jack, whereas unfortunately, the A34 does not. If you prioritize better build quality and a more premium feel, the A34 is the superior choice.

Galaxy A34 Jim Martin / Foundry

When it comes to software, both of these phones are identical, running on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5 overlay. Additionally, you can expect both models to receive similar levels of software support in the coming years. Both phones are equipped with NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and support 5G connectivity.

Regarding performance, the A34 offers a choice of 6- or 8GB of RAM paired with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. On the other hand, the A14 comes with 4GB of RAM, and depending on the version, you will either receive the MediaTek Dimensity 700 or the Exynos 1330 chipset.

In terms of internal storage, the A34 provides options of 128- or 256GB, which can be expanded using a microSD card. Conversely, the A14 offers 64GB of internal storage, also expandable with a microSD card. Therefore, the A34 clearly has the advantage here with double the storage capacity, and with 128GB, most users are unlikely to run out of storage space anytime soon.

If you are a power user who frequently downloads apps and games or take a lot of photos, the A34 would be the superior choice. However, it’s worth noting that the A14’s 64GB is still acceptable for less demanding users.

Galaxy A14 Hannah Cowton / Foundry

When examining benchmark results, it’s evident that the A34 outperforms the A14. In the Geekbench 5 Multi-core test, the A34 achieved a score of 2312, while the A14 fell short at only 1321. In day-to-day usage, the A34 exhibits significantly better performance, whereas the A14 may feel somewhat sluggish or slower when loading tasks in comparison.

Both phones come equipped with 5000mAh batteries, but the A34 supports 25W fast charging, whereas the A14 supports only 15W. Using our own charging adapter (as Samsung does not provide one), the A34 charged to 15-20% within 15 minutes and reached 31% within 30 minutes. In contrast, the A14 managed to reach only 21% in the same half-hour period.

Both phones are capable of easily lasting a full day with 4-5 hours of screen time, but there’s no denying that the A54 offers longer battery life and faster charging capabilities.

Galaxy A34 Jim Martin / Foundry

The A34 boasts a 13Mp front-facing camera, and on the rear, it sports a triple camera setup comprising a 48Mp primary camera, an 8Mp ultrawide camera, and a 5Mp macro camera. Notably, this phone can record 4K videos with both the rear and front cameras, a feature that’s quite appealing.

On the other hand, the A14 also features a 13Mp selfie camera at the front, while the rear hosts a triple camera configuration consisting of a 50Mp primary camera, a 5Mp macro camera, and a 2Mp depth-sensing camera. However, when it comes to video recording, the A14 is limited to a maximum of 1080p resolution for both the rear and front cameras, lacking 4K capability.

In terms of camera features, both setups share many similarities. However, the A34 enjoys an advantage with its inclusion of an ultrawide camera, which regrettably, the A14 lacks but is normal for a cheaper handset. So, if you desire wider-angle shots, the A34 holds the upper hand in this regard. In the end, both phones are capable of capturing decent photos, but the A34 offers a more versatile and well-rounded camera setup between the two.

Price & availability

Galaxy A34 Jim Martin / Foundry

The 6/128GB version of the Galaxy A34 costs £349 and is available to buy directly from Samsung as well as other places such as Amazon, Argos and Currys.

It’s worth noting that there is an 8/256GB model available for an additional £50 but you also have the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card. Unfortunately, the Galaxy A34 is not available for purchase in the US.

Galaxy A14 Hannah Cowton / Foundry

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is available for $150/£179. In the US, the 4G version can only be purchased as an unlocked device through Amazon. In the UK, it’s available from Samsung, Amazon, and Currys.

If you’re considering the 5G version, it is currently priced at $199.99/£219.99. In the US, this model is readily available, and there are multiple purchasing options to choose from like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. In the UK, it can be also purchased directly from Samsung, as well as from other stores like Amazon or Currys.

When making a choice between the 4G and 5G models, several important differences become apparent. Firstly, the 5G variant swaps out the wide-angle lens in favor of a 2Mp depth sensor. Moreover, in the UK, the 5G version is equipped with the slightly more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, delivering a modest performance boost. Additionally, the 5G model’s 90Hz refresh rate enhances the visual experience by providing smoother screen transitions.

Verdict

Galaxy A34 Jim Martin / Foundry

In most aspects, the Galaxy A34 stands out as the superior device. While the displays are quite similar, the A34 offers significantly better image quality due to its 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

It also boasts double the storage capacity, a more aesthetically pleasing and premium design, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a notably superior camera setup that can record 4K video, features an ultrawide camera, and generally captures slightly better photos. Additionally, the A34 offers faster charging and slightly longer battery life.

However, it’s important to note that the A14 is by no means a subpar phone. It’s an excellent choice for the average user who needs a device for basic tasks and just getting the job done.

It’s also worth considering that the A14 is very budget-friendly, starting at just $150/£179, making it one of the best budget phones out there. So if price is the most important thing, then the A14 wins.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy A34:

Android 13 with One UI 5.1

6.6in AMOLED, 2340 x 1080, 120Hz, 19.5:9 aspect ratio

MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset

6/8GB RAM

128/256GB of storage (expandable via microSDXC)

Cameras: 48Mp f/1.8 OIS main camera 8Mp f/2.2 ultrawide 5Mp f/2.4 macro 13Mp f/2.2 selfie camera

Dual-SIM (microSDXC shares second slot)

Stereo speakers

NFC

GPS

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6

Under-display fingerprint sensor

5000mAh battery

25W wired charging

USB-C charging port

161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2mm

199g

Samsung Galaxy A14: