We won’t keep you in suspense: Heartstopper has officially been renewed for season 3. The decision came as no surprise, given that the show is a smash hit on Netflix and there is still a lot of source material to be adapted. For those who don’t know, the series is based on a webcomic and graphic novel by British author Alice Oseman.

The series consists of four published volumes – volume 5 will be released in December 2023, and volume 6 has no publication date yet. So far, Netflix has adapted the story from the first three volumes, so there is still much to tell about Nick and Charlie’s love story.

Find out what is already known about the next season of this heart-warming coming-of-age LGBTQ+ story.

So far, Netflix hasn’t provided any information on the potential release date for season 3. However, it is unlikely that fans will have to wait long for the new episodes – the series is British, which means that the strikes of Hollywood writers and actors shouldn’t affect it.

We predict that if shooting for the series begins in upcoming months, Heartstopper season 3 could hit Netflix in late 2024.

Netflix

Heartstopper season 3 plot

Heartstopper’s season 2 ended with a significant cliff-hanger. After a difficult conversation about school bullying related to coming out, Nick finally confessed his love to Charlie. On the way home, feeling safe and happy, Charlie wrote a message with a love confession, and at the last minute, hung his finger over the Send button.

Season 1 depicted the events of the first two volumes of the graphic novel, while season 2 featured the story from volume 3. So, the upcoming season will most likely adapt the events of part 4 of the comic book, with the characters heading off to college. However, it’s uncertain if the series creators will run the events in precisely the same way.

As Alice Oseman said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

I feel very comfortable letting the show be its own thing. In my mind, the show and the comic feel very separate, although it’s quite a faithful adaptation. I feel excited to get to expand Heartstopper for the show.

Netflix

In season 3, we can certainly look forward to the development of Tara and Darcy’s love story, and find out whether or not Darcy will come out to her parents. Tao and Elle have confessed their love for each other, but the girl’s decision to attend Lambert art school may put a strain on their relationship.

In the next season of Heartstopper, we can also expect Isaac to explore his asexuality. According to Oseman, Mr Farouk and Mr Ajayi’s plotline will also be expanded in the show’s new episodes.

Heartstopper season 3 cast

We could expect the following cast members to reprise their roles in the upcoming season:

Kit Connor – Nick Nelson

– Nick Nelson Joe Locke – Charlie Spring

– Charlie Spring William Gao – Tao Xu

– Tao Xu Yasmin Finney – Elle Argent

– Elle Argent Rhea Norwood – Imogen Heaney

– Imogen Heaney Kizzy Edgell – Darcy Olssen

– Darcy Olssen Corinna Brown – Tara Jones

– Tara Jones Tobie Donovan – Isaac Henderson

Unfortunately, it’s been confirmed that Sebastian Croft won’t return to play Ben.

