Fargo by the Coen brothers is a true cult classic. The neo-noir film with a western twist tells a tale of greed, stupidity and bad luck, and it is the duo’s most recognisable work. Therefore, a high bar awaited the creators of a film-inspired TV show. However, they lived up the hype, and a fifth season of the Fargo series is on its way.

The anthology, created by Noah Hawley, doesn’t duplicate or continue the movie’s plot. Instead, it uses the characteristic motifs of Coen’s work. The snowy setting of the US Upper Midwest, the western-gangster vibe, the pessimistic worldview, and the bloodbaths combine to create a dark yet occasionally funny tale of human weaknesses.

The show’s previous seasons were set in the same fictional universe and presented the tangled stories of different families in different decades. Find out what to expect from the fifth instalment of Fargo.

FX

The season will debut on FX on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 at 10pm ET/PT with a two-episode premiere. The following episodes will air weekly at the same time. Season 5 will likely consist of 10 episodes.

The series will also be available to stream on Hulu, the day after the TV premiere. The basic ad-supported plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. You can also choose an ad-free package that comes at the price of $14.99 per month.

How to watch Fargo season 5 in the UK

UK-based fans can watch Fargo on Prime Video. Unfortunately, there is so far no word on when the new season will hit the service.

If you want to watch season 5 as soon as it drops in the US, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) service. It will allow you to log in to Hulu, where new episodes of Fargo will be released. We recommend you NordVPN, one of the best and most affordable options of its kind.

You can learn more from our article on how to watch Hulu outside the US.

FX

Fargo season 5 plot

Season 5 brings a brand new crime story with plenty of inspiration from the Coen’s films. Of course, the action occurs in the Upper Midwest, with Fargo, North Dakota, at the eye of the storm.

Although the series creators like to set the action in past decades, this time the plot is closer to the present day. The main character is Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, a seemingly ordinary housewife who is haunted by the demons of her past. Sheriff Roy Tillman, a rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman, is trying to bust her for mysterious deeds. His son Gator and a drifter named Ole Munch assist the sheriff in his efforts.

However, Dot can count on help from her husband, Wayne, who drags his wealthy mother, Lorraine, into the whole affair. Although she isn’t keen on Dot, she commissions her advisor, Danish Graves, to get the woman out of trouble.

FX

Fargo season 5 cast

Each season of Fargo features an entirely new cast. The following stars are confirmed to appear in season 5:

Jon Hamm – Sheriff Roy Tillman

– Sheriff Roy Tillman Juno Temple – Dorothy “Dot” Lyon

– Dorothy “Dot” Lyon David Rysdahl – Wayne Lyon, Dot’s husband

– Wayne Lyon, Dot’s husband Jennifer Jason Leigh – Lorraine Lyon, CEO of a major debt collection agency and Wayne’s mother

– Lorraine Lyon, CEO of a major debt collection agency and Wayne’s mother Dave Foley – Danish Graves, Lorraine’s advisor

– Danish Graves, Lorraine’s advisor Joe Keery – Gator Tillman, Roy’s son

– Gator Tillman, Roy’s son Lamorne Morris – Witt Farr

– Witt Farr Richa Moorjani – Deputy Indira Olmstead

– Deputy Indira Olmstead Sam Spruell – Ole Munch, a drifter

– Ole Munch, a drifter Jessica Pohly – Agent Meyer

– Agent Meyer Nick Gomez – Agent Joaquin

– Agent Joaquin Lukas Gage – Lars Olmstead

Fargo season 5 trailer

The show’s creators haven’t shared much footage of the new series yet. All that we have is a short clip featuring Juno Temple as Dot, who prepares to greet somebody at the door:

