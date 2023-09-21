True Detective: Night Country release date, cast, plot and trailers

When True Detective debuted on HBO in 2014, its blend of character drama and southern Gothic atmosphere made it stand out from other crime thrillers and helped it achieve critical and commercial success. Season two was less well received (the less said there, the better) but season three, starring Mahershala Ali, was widely considered a return to form.

Those who have seen the show will know that each season follows an investigation by a different detective or group of detectives – there have been no recurring characters from season to season. The action is set in a new US state each time.

The series’ first season took viewers to Louisiana, where detectives Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) and Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) investigated a series of arcane killings. In season 2, the investigating team of detectives Ray Velcoro (Colin Farrell) and Ani Bezzerides (Rachel McAdams) join forces with traffic cop Paul Woodrow (Taylor Kitsch) to fight corruption in California. Season 3 was set in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, and involved Detective Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) looking back on a missing children’s case involving his ex-partner Roland West (Stephen Dorff).

True Detective season 4, titled Night Country, is set in Alaska and will star none other than Jodie Foster as the titular ‘tec. Find out what to expect from the new instalment of the cult neo-noir series below.

Fans of the anthology have had to wait four years for season 4, and, unfortunately, we still don’t know exactly when the wait will end. So far, the Night Country release date remains uncertain.

Initially, the series was supposed to premiere on Max in 2023. However, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike forced HBO to push the release date back to January 2024. We’ll have to wait to find out more.

True Detective season 4 plot

The upcoming instalment of the series is set in Alaska. Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) are assigned to investigate the strange disappearance of a group of men. To solve the case, however, the cops must uncover the grim history of a small town hidden in snow and darkness.

Here’s the official season description:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

True Detective season 4 cast

The following cast members are confirmed to appear in Night Country:

Jodie Foster – Liz Danvers

– Liz Danvers Evangeline Navarro – Keli Reis

– Keli Reis Fiona Shaw – Rose Aguineau

– Rose Aguineau Christopher Eccleston – Ted Corsaro

– Ted Corsaro John Hawkes – Hank Prior

– Hank Prior Finn Bennett – Hank’s son, Peter

– Hank’s son, Peter Isabella Star – Lablanc Leah

– Lablanc Leah Aka Niviâna – Julia

– Julia Anna Lambe – Kayla Malee

– Kayla Malee Joel Montgrand – Eddie Qavvik

True Detective season 4 trailers

The first short teaser of the new season appeared on Twitter:

Another short teaser gives a glimpse into the darkness and horror that awaits the protagonists:

