How to watch the Google Pixel 8 launch live stream

The next Pixel devices are coming very soon, and will be unveiled during the upcoming Made by Google event in October.

Most of us are (im)patiently waiting for the next Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship Android smartphones, but Google is also rumoured to unveil a new Pixel Watch 2, maybe some Pixel Bud headphones, and most of all – release Android 14 officially.

That’s quite a lot of goodies for one event, so it would be a shame not to watch it go down live. Here’s when and how to do it.

When is the next Made by Google event?

The next Made by Google event will take place in a few days, on Wednesday 4 October. Here are the start times of the event:

UK: 3:00pm BST

US West Coast: 7:00am PT

US East Coast: 10:00am ET

Central Europe: 4:00pm CET

In the meantime, you can subscribe to Google’s newsletter to get more information as soon as it goes live.

As we’ve mentioned, the headlining release this year is for sure the Pixel 8 lineup, which again consists of the regular Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. We’re also expecting Google to unveil a new-and-improved Pixel Watch 2, as well as possibly update its headphones range.

Of course, the event will also be a great opportunity for Google to release Android 14. The new operating system from the company has seen some delays, but it’s supposed to be ready to go as soon as the new phones are revealed.

How to watch the Made by Google event?

Google hasn’t posted the live stream video just yet. However, we can safely assume that it’ll be streamed live on Made by Google’s Youtube channel.

Of course, you will also be able to watch it straight on the Google Store page. In the meantime, check out the teaser video that Google posted on their YouTube channel.

What is a Made by Google event?

Made by Google is a big event, where Google unveils its newest hardware. It used to be a smartphone-specific deal, but lately, the company has expanded into various other devices – headphones, smartwatches and tablets. this year, we expect most of the lineup – aside from the Pixel Tablet – to be updated on this occasion.

