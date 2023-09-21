The Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise reboot debuted in cinemas in early August 2023. Although Barbie and Oppenheimer still reigned supreme in cinemas, the reptiles put up a pretty good fight. The animation did brilliantly at the box office, earning a magical $100 million dollars in the US by the end of August.

The success of a relatively low-budget film may come as a surprise. However, the animated flick went down a storm with critics and audiences alike. The origin story of the turtle brothers is funny and clever, dealing with the theme of finding acceptance in a not-so-friendly world. Moreover, the filmmakers have combined 2D animation with a comic-book frame aesthetic, making the tale look fresh and original.

You can’t watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in the cinemas anymore, but all is not lost. Find out where you can stream this heart-warming animation.

When will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles drop on streaming?

We have great news for all fans of the warrior brothers. If you missed their new adventures in cinemas, then you can watch it now on Paramount+.

How much does a Paramount+ subscription cost?

In the US, you can choose from two Paramount+ packages:

Paramount+ Essential – An ad-supported subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

– An ad-supported subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME – An ad-free subscription costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. The package provides access to Showtime series and makes it available to download the shows.

In the UK, access to Paramount+ costs £6.99 monthly, or £69.90 yearly. However, if you are a Sky Cinema user, you can log to Paramount+ for free as part of Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream. You can also access the service’s library via Prime Video.

Keep in mind that Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial.

When will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem release on VOD?

The latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is also available to buy and rent on VOD services in the US. Sadly, its not out the UK yet – but we imagine that it will be dropping this autumn.

Here is where you can watch the film digitally in the US:

When will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem release on DVD/Blu-ray?

The film is not yet available to watch on DVD/Blu-ray. However, considering that it is out now on Paramount+ and on VOD in the US, we expect that it may arrive around October/November 2023. When we know more, we will update this article.

