The George Foreman brand might be synonymous with grills, but the company also sells plenty of different BBQs these days as well.

Gas, electric and charcoal models are all available, though most are designed to stay in the garden all year round. What if you want to take your BBQ with you?

Enter the George Foreman On-The-Go. This simple charcoal barbecue is designed to be a nice upgrade over basic and disposable models, yet remain portable enough to go almost anywhere. There are two versions: a regular and a premium model.

While still relatively affordable, does the premium model do enough to justify the £79.99 price tag? Or would you be just as happy with the cheaper £49.99 version? My full review answers these questions and many more.

Design & build

Limited grill area

Lightweight yet durable

Extra features exclusive to premium model

I tested the premium model but will be comparing it to the more budget-friendly model throughout. The BBQ I tested arrived pre-assembled, but the included manual suggests this isn’t usually the case. Aside from a Philips screwdriver, all the parts you need are included, and the instructions look to be easy enough to follow. But I can’t comment on what this process is actually like, or how long it takes.

I had no issue carrying the BBQ down two flights of stairs, into a car and then out into a back garden

Once assembled, the first thing you’ll notice is that the On-The-Go is not a large BBQ. The premium model I tested has a total grill area of 43cm x 26cm, while the cheaper version is even smaller at 41.3cm vs 26.5cm.

That’s only slightly bigger than most disposable BBQs, and is therefore unsuitable if cooking for large groups of people. It was big enough for four at my BBQ, but only because most of the food was cooked in the oven instead. And there isn’t enough space to accommodate both meat and vegetarian/vegan food without cross-contamination.

However, this compact size is by design. Both versions of the On-The-Go are very portable, though the 6.3kg premium model is significantly heavier than the 4.2kg regular one. But I had no issue carrying the BBQ down two flights of stairs, into a car and then out into a back garden.

Both versions have a heat-resistant handle, meaning you can easily open the lid while cooking or pick up the BBQ while hot (once you’ve locked it into position). But only the premium model gets the extra handles on either side, making it even simpler to move around.

That’s one of a few ways in which it differs from the regular model. The foldable legs are also sturdier here, and it feels secure even on unsteady surfaces. However, even when fully extended, both models aren’t far off the ground – you may want to try and use it on a table or other flat surface.

You also get a built-in temperature gauge on the premium model, giving you more control over cooking. The temperature can be adjusted using air vents on the top and either side, which are available on both but look more basic on the cheap version.

The same can be said for the design in general: the premium model is simply more attractive, though neither can be considered ugly.

On both models, the exterior is only available in black, though that’s not unexpected for a BBQ. The steel casing feels impressively durable, and I’d expect it to last at least a few years. The same can be said for the charcoal tray, charcoal grid and dual chromed steel cooking grid – nothing feels cheap.

Performance

Consistent, straightforward cooking

Impressive Chimney Starter sold separately

Useful temperature gauge main reason to go for premium model

As good as the On-The-Go looks, the proof is in the pudding. Or grilled food, in this case. And in my experience, it performed very well.

With no gas or electric power, the On-The-Go is totally reliant on charcoal. You’ll need to buy this (and probably firelighters) yourself, then wait for around 30 minutes after it’s lit to start cooking using the traditional method.

But if that all sounds too time-consuming, there is another option. This BBQ is compatible with George Foreman’s Chimney Starter, which makes it much easier to light and achieve an even temperature.

You simply fill its steel enclosure with charcoal, light a firelighter on the charcoal grid and place the Chimney Starter on top. Once the top coals have turned grey in colour (usually around 20 minutes), empty it evenly across the bottom of the BBQ and you’re ready to start cooking.

I made the mistake of putting a firelighter in between the charcoal inside the Chimney Starter and lighting it instead, but that was even more effective. Within 15 minutes, it was ready to go.

However, there are two caveats to be aware of. The compact Chimney Starter I used only holds enough charcoal to cover around half of the total area, so I’d recommend going for the large option.

Both are also sold separately, costing £19.99 and £24.99 respectively. Both are available from Amazon. The Chimney Starter makes the On-The-Go much easier to use, but also significantly adds to the total price.

Regardless of the method you’ve used to light the BBQ, it does a really good job of cooking food

But regardless of the method you’ve used to light the BBQ, it does a really good job of cooking food. With an even layer of charcoal, everything cooks consistently and takes less time than a traditional BBQ.

I used the On-The-Go to grill chicken, meat burgers and vegetarian burgers. Everything turned out well, complete with a subtle but distinctive smoky flavour.

The lid allows you to maintain consistent temperatures for longer, making it great for food that takes longer to cook. Vents at the top and side make adjustment simple, but it’s much easier to know what you’re doing on the premium model.

That’s because it has a built-in temperature gauge, allowing you to monitor any changes that are happening in real time. It works very well, and is arguably the main reason to buy it over the cheaper version.

Putting the charcoal onto a dedicated tray rather than directly in the bottom of the BBQ makes cleaning more straightforward. It, the charcoal grids and cooking grids are all easy to clean using warm water and normal detergent, provided you haven’t left it too long after the BBQ has cooled down.

Price & availability

The price of the George Foreman On-The-Go BBQ varies considerably depending on the model you choose.

You can get the basic version for just £49.99 (Amazon, Currys, B&Q, Robert Dyas), but stepping up to the premium one I tested will set you back £79.99 (Amazon, Currys, B&Q, Robert Dyas). That’s before you factor in the cost of the optional Chimney Starter, which will set you back £19.99 for the Compact size or £24.99 for Large.

Aside from the usual basic charcoal BBQs, the most obvious alternative is George Foreman’s own Portable Briefcase BBQ (£49.99), which is similarly lightweight but offers even less cooking space.

However, unless you’d like to try importing one, none of these BBQs are available in the US.

Verdict

The George Foreman On-The-Go is an easy way to upgrade your BBQ experience away from home.

It focuses on the basics of a great portable barbecue – solid build, lightweight design and consistent cooking. Lighting it is even easier using the Chimney Starter (sold separately), but it’s still very usable without.

However, as you might expect, cooking space is relatively limited, so it’s unsuitable for large crowds. And it’s worth emphasising that this is a standard charcoal BBQ, so there are no fancy features.

I’d recommend most people go for the basic model and combine it with a large Chimney Starter. You can get both for less than the price of the premium model, which doesn’t offer enough to justify the extra expense.