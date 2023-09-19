American Horror Story season 12 episode release schedule

American Horror Story is back with a new season. The show’s latest series is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, published in August 2023.

This time around, the creators of the long-running horror series focus on themes of pregnancy and motherhood, creating a modern take on the iconic Rosemary’s Baby.

Season 12 of the series tells the story of young, talented actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who struggles with fertility issues. When she finally becomes pregnant, she begins to experience strange phenomena which drive her to increasing anxiety.

The nightmare begins in earnest, however, when doctors inform her that she’s had a miscarriage. Despite the diagnosis, Anna is still convinced she is still pregnant and begins to distrust the motives of the medical staff, as well as her friends and family…

FX

American Horror Story: Delicate Condition episode release schedule in the US

Season 12 of AHS has been split into two parts. The first part will be rolling out this autumn, but a release date for part two has yet to be announced.

In the US, the new episodes will air on FX at 10 pm ET/PT and will be available on Hulu. Here is the schedule for season 12, part 1:

Episode 1: 20 September 2023

20 September 2023 Episode 2: 27 September 2023

27 September 2023 Episode 3: 4 October 2023

4 October 2023 Episode 4: 11 October 2023

11 October 2023 Episode 5: 18 October 2023

An ad-free Hulu account costs $14.99 per month; however, you can get the ad-supported package for just $7.99 monthly.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 in the UK

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when Delicate Condition will appear on Disney+ in the UK. However, if you don’t want to wait, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) service to access the Hulu library as well as protecting your privacy online.

If you’ a’re looking for a trustworthy service of this type, we recommend NordVPN – an affordable and easy-to-use option.

