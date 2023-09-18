If you’re not aware, Amazon hosts two Prime Day events each year. One is its traditional summer event, whilst the other takes place in the Autumn season, just ahead of Black Friday – the latter was introduced last year.

This October event is called Prime Big Deal Days – last year it was called Amazon’s Early Access Sale.

Prime Day often offers some of the biggest discounts on tech products on Amazon. This is doubly so if you’re after an Amazon branded product, such as a new Fire TV stick, smart speaker or TV.

If you want to know when the next one is taking place, then we’ve rounded up all the information you need.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon has confirmed that the Prime Big Deal Days event will take place on Tuesday 10 October and Wednesday 11 October 2023.

As usual, it will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

What time will the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales go live?

The sales will go live at 12:01am local time on Tuesday 20 October, so you can start shopping from midnight.

If you’re looking for something specific, then you may want to be online from then. Previously, some deals have ended up selling out stock – particularly on popular games consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series S.

What time will the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales end?

The Prime Day discounts will be available until 11:59pm on 11 October 2023 local time, so you have plenty of time to take advantage.

If the deals available aren’t quite what you’re looking for, then never fear. Black Friday takes place on Friday 24 November 2023, with Cyber Monday following on Monday 27 November 2023. Both will offer plenty more discounts, and not just from Amazon.

How to look out for specific Amazon Prime Day deals

If you want a discount on a particular item, then you can set up a deal alert by visiting the Prime Day deals page. If an item is discounted, you’ll get a push notification.

Which countries will the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days be available in?

There will be 19 countries that will have Prime Day deals available, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK. Japan will have the sale later in the month.

