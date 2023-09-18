When is A Haunting In Venice available to stream?

The latest whodunnit in cinemas comes with a horror twist, just in time for spooky season. A Haunting in Venice debuted on Friday, 15 September. In its opening weekend in the US, the blockbuster earned $14.5 million, making it the second most-watched film of that period. At the worldwide box office, the film has already earned $37.2 million.

Inspired by All Hallows’ Eve, a novel by Agatha Christie, the film hits the gothic notes much more strongly than the book. Kenneth Branagh, who directed and starred in the movie, set the action in a ruined Italian palazzo. A séance held in the building gets out of hand, and it seems the old mansion is actually haunted. Retired detective Hercule Poirot tries to solve the mystery of a young girl’s death while unravelling the secrets of paranormal activities.

We decided to do our own investigation to find out when you’ll be able to watch the film at home. Here are the results of our search.

Where will A Haunting in Venice be streaming in the US?

Kenneth Branagh’s new film was developed by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company. This means that in the US, the gothic tale will likely hit Hulu – the same platform where Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile are available to stream.

You can sign up for an ad-free version of Hulu for $14.99 monthly, or choose the version with ads for $7.99 per month ($79.99 per year).

Where will A Haunting in Venice be streaming in the UK?

In the UK, A Haunting in Venice will probably drop on Disney+, where you can already watch Murder on the Orient Express.

The ad-free package costs £7.99 per month/£79.90 per year. However, from 1 November 2023, you will be able to buy an ad-supported version. You can sign up for the Disney+ Standard with Ads for just £4.99 per month, while a Premium package will be available for £10.99 monthly.

When will A Haunting in Venice release on streaming services, VOD and DVD?

So far, Disney hasn’t revealed any date for the film’s release on streaming. However, movies created under the company’s wings are usually screened in cinemas for at least 45 days.

After this time, Disney usually makes the films available for digital sale. That means that you will likely be able to digitally buy A Haunting in Venice from the beginning of November at the earliest (still within spooky season, thankfully).

For the streaming release, you may have to wait about a month based on previous Disney films. With that in mind, A Haunting in Venice could hit Disney+ and Hulu in late November/early December 2023.

How to watch A Haunting in Venice now

If you don’t want to wait until winter to see Kenneth Branagh’s latest whodunnit movie, just head to the cinema. In the US, you can find tickets for A Haunting in Venice at AMC Theatres, Fandango, Atom Tickets, Cinemark or MovieTickets.com.

In the UK, you can get tickets through Cineworld, Odeon, Empire, Vue and Showcase.

