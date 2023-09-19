Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Galaxy A14: Which phone you should buy?

In this comparison, we delve into the Samsung Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A14, the most expensive and the cheapest of the representatives of the latest Galaxy A series.

From display quality to performance and camera capabilities, we dissect the features and nuances of each phone to help you determine which one deserves a place in your pocket.

Differences between the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A14

Galaxy A54 Chris Martin / Foundry

Beginning with the design, both the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A14 share a noticeable similarity, showcasing three distinct camera rings and adopting a soft pastel color palette. Additionally, both phones are constructed with a plastic frame but only the A54 comes with an IP67 rating, indicating its resilience against dust and water. The A14 also opts for plastic for its back cover, whereas the A54 takes a step up with the use of the higher-grade Gorilla Glass 5.

The screen sizes of these two phones are quite similar, although the A14 is slightly larger. It boasts a 6.6in LCD display, while the A54 features a slightly smaller 6.4in Super AMOLED display. On paper, they may seem quite alike, but in reality, you’ll notice significant differences in screen quality and viewing angles.

The A54 stands out with its brighter display and overall better visual experience. Additionally, you’ll observe a slightly larger bezel at the top and bottom of the A14 compared to the A54. However, it’s worth noting that the A14’s display does perform better than expected for a cheap phone while watching Netflix or YouTube videos.

There are also differences in the fingerprint scanners. The A14 features a slower one located on the power button, while the A54 excels with its faster, in-screen scanner.

Galaxy A14 Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Regarding software, both phones run on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5 on top. Additionally, the A54 provides four years of major software updates, while the A14 offers only two years.

In terms of performance, the A54 significantly outperforms the A14. The A54 scored 2852 in our Geekbench 5 Multi-core test, which is roughly double the performance of the A14, which scored 1321. While you may not perceive it as twice the performance in everyday life, the A14 may feel a bit sluggish or slower in loading things compared to the A54.

If you prioritize performance, the A54 is the clear choice. It loads games faster, offers better graphics, and higher frame rates. While the A14 can handle popular games, it can’t provide as smooth a gaming experience as the A54.

Galaxy A54 Chris Martin / Foundry

In terms of battery life, both phones perform admirably, easily lasting a full day with 4-5 hours of screen time. Nevertheless, the A54 offers longer battery life and faster charging. Using our own charging brick (as Samsung doesn’t supply one), the A54 charged to 16% in15 minutes and reached 31% in 30 minutes. In contrast, the A14 only managed to reach 21% in half an hour.

The A14 does come with a headphone jack, a feature not found on the A54. However, most people are now using true wireless earbuds, so this may not be a significant factor. Additionally, the stereo speakers are quite a bit louder on the A54 since the A14 only has one bottom-firing speaker.

Galaxy A14 Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Turning attention to the camera setup, both of these phones feature a triple camera arrangement on the rear, with a shared 50Mp primary lens. However, the A54 distinguishes itself with a 12Mp ultra-wide lens and a 5Mp macro lens, while the A14 lags behind with only 2Mp macro and depth lenses.

Moving to the front-facing cameras, you’ll observe another substantial contrast. The A14 incorporates a 13Mp teardrop-style camera, whereas the A54 opts for a 32Mp hole-punch-style camera. As a result, you can expect slightly superior photo quality from the A54, and it even supports shooting in up to 4K at 30fps, whereas the A14 is limited to 1080p.

Price & availability

You can buy the Galaxy A54 directly from Samsung for $449/£449 which gets you 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you live in the UK, you can also opt for an 8GB/256GB variant that costs £499. Both offer the option to add a microSD card up to 1TB. Unfortunately, US buyers get the base model only.

It’s also available from a range of places including Amazon, John Lewis, Very, and Currys. Find out more on where to buy the Galaxy A54 in our separate guide.

Also check out more rivals in our best mid-range phone chart.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is available for $150/£179. In the US, the 4G version can only be purchased as an unlocked device through Amazon. In the UK, it’s available from Samsung, Amazon, and Currys.

If you’re interested in the 5G version, it is currently priced at $199.99/£219.99. In the US, this model is more widely accessible, with options to purchase it from Samsung, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. It can be purchased from Samsung, Amazon, and Currys in the UK.

Check out our chart of the best budget phones for more choices.

When deciding between the 4G and 5G models, there are a few key distinctions. Firstly, the 5G version replaces the wide-angle lens with a 2Mp depth sensor. Furthermore, the 5G version in the UK is powered by the slightly more robust MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, offering slightly better performance. Additionally, the 90Hz refresh rate on the 5G model contributes to a smoother visual experience.

Galaxy A14 Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Verdict

There are some things a little closer than you might think between these two affordable phones but there is no doubt on which one is the winner here. The A54 is definitely going to be the better phone in every aspect but the A14 might be just good enough for some people and is a lot cheaper.

While the performance, display, battery life and photo and video capabilities are better on the A54, the cheaper model offers a good value at its price and isn’t a big drawback compared to its pricer brother.

It still offers the Samsung phone experience without the hefty price tag if you’re ok with the compromises.

Galaxy A54 Chris Martin / Foundry

Specs

Samsung Galaxy A54:

Android 13 with One UI 5.1

6.4in AMOLED, 2340 x 1080, 120Hz, 19.5:9 ratio

Exynos 1380 chipset

6/8GB RAM

128/256GB of storage (expandable via microSD)

Cameras: 50Mp f/1.8 OIS main camera 12Mp f/2.2 ultrawide 5Mp f/2.4 macro 32Mp f/2.2 selfie camera

Dual-SIM/microSD

Stereo speakers

NFC

GPS

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6

Under-display fingerprint sensor

5000mAh battery

25W wired charging

USB-C charging port

158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm

202g

Samsung Galaxy A14: