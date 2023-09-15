Marvel’s Echo release date, cast, plot and news

While Maya Lopez may not be a particularly recognisable superhero, she is arguably one of the most exciting characters in the Marvel universe. She made her first appearance in 1999 in Daredevil’s comic. A Native American, deaf and with a prosthetic leg, she is a master of martial arts and an extremely dangerous opponent. However, her powers don’t come from mutations or advanced technology like other characters – Maya can perfectly copy her opponent’s movements.

She made her first appearance in the Hawkeye series, though she didn’t ever use her comic book alias. Maya’s backstory is particularly dramatic – as a teenager, she witnessed the death of her father. William Lopez, leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, was killed by a vigilante named Ronin. Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, took care of the orphaned girl, and Maya dedicated her life to tracking down the killer.

Echo is likely to be set after the events of the Hawkeye. Find out what to expect from Marvel’s new series.

Echo was initially scheduled to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, 29 November 2023. However, The Hollywood Reporter is stating that the series has now been pushed back to January 2024 due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

Echo will consist of six episodes, which will all be released on the same day – an unusual move for Disney.

Echo plot

Spoilers for the Hawkeye series below.

In the series about Clint Barton’s Christmas adventures, Maya Lopez appeared as the head of the Tracksuit Mafia, operating under the Kingpin’s protectorate. Tracking down Ronin, the woman managed to reach Hawkeye and discovered that he was the one who killed her father, fighting crime on the streets of New York City.

As it turned out, William Lopez’s murder occurred with the Kingpin’s knowledge and consent. Having discovered the truth about her mentor, Maya tried to shoot him. However, as you might expect, Fisk survived. He is set to appear in the Echo series as a villain.

What happened to Maya, though? The new show implies that she left town and returned to her Cheyenne community in Oklahoma.

As the series description goes:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

In addition to the Kingpin, Daredevil will also appear in Echo. It is worth mentioning that in the comics, Maya is sent by Fisk to defeat Matt Murdock, but the superheroes fall in love with each other, so there is a possibility that the same will happen in the series. This would also set up some nice plot threads for Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to air later in the year.

It is likely that the solo series will also depict the circumstances under which Maya gains her evocative nickname.

Echo cast and crew

The following cast members are confirmed to appear in the series:

Alaqua Cox – Maya Lopez

– Maya Lopez Charlie Cox – Matt Murdock/Daredevil

– Matt Murdock/Daredevil Vincent D’Onofrio – Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

– Wilson Fisk/Kingpin Zahn McClarnon – William Lopez, Maya’s father

– William Lopez, Maya’s father Devery Jacobs – Julie, a member of Maya’s family

– Julie, a member of Maya’s family Chaske Spencer

Tantoo Cardinal

Cody Lightning

Graham Greene

Echo is created by Marion Dayre (Better Call Saul). The episodes are directed by Sydney Freeland (Reservation Dogs) and Catriona McKenzie (The Walking Dead).

