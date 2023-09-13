September is usually iPhone season, and Apple hasn’t disappointed in 2023.

There are four new handsets once again, with the regular iPhone 15 joined by Plus, Pro and Pro Max models.

One big change is consistent across all four – a USB-C port – after a new EU directive forced Apple to move away from Lightning. Other updates include the Dynamic Island coming to regular and Plus models, alongside a titanium build and customisable Action Button on the Pro versions.

With pre-orders live soon, here’s everything you need to know about buying one in the US or UK. We also have an equivalent article for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

When will the iPhone 15 be released?

Apple officially announced the iPhone 15 range at its ‘Wonderlust’ event on 12 September 2023, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Pre-orders will go live on 15 September, starting at 5am PDT (8am EDT, 1pm BST). They’ll then be released on 22 September.

How much does the iPhone 15 cost?

Here’s how much you’ll pay for all iPhone 15 models at launch. The GB and TB figures refer to internal storage:

iPhone 15

128GB – $799/£799

256GB – $899/£899

512GB – $1,099/£1,099

iPhone 15 Plus

128GB – $899/£899

256GB – $999/£999

512GB – $1,199/£1,199

iPhone 15 Pro

128GB – $999/£999

256GB – $1,099/£1,099

512GB – $1,299/£1,299

1TB – $1,499/£1,499

iPhone 15 Pro Max

256GB – $1,199/£1,199

512GB – $1,399/£1,399

1TB – $1,599/£1,599

In the US, prices are the same as the equivalent iPhone 14 models. The only change is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has at least 256GB of storage rather than 128GB, meaning its starting price is now $100 higher.

But in the UK, every configuration is actually cheaper than last year. Identical $ and £ figures mean you’ll still pay more than in the US, but the difference isn’t as big. It also means you can get a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max for the same price as a 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have a new ‘Action Button’ instead of the mute switch Jason Snell

Where to pre-order the iPhone 15 in the US

Pre-orders aren’t live yet, so there are only a few places confirmed to be selling the iPhone 15 in the US so far:

It also looks like T-Mobile will be stocking all four phones, judging by a comparison chart on its website. Amazon, Target and Walmart also sold the iPhone 14, so it’s possible we’ll see the iPhone 15 at all three too – you might have to wait until they go on sale, though.

Where to pre-order the iPhone 15 in the UK

Here are all the places you’ll definitely be able to pre-order in the UK:

All the following stock the iPhone 14, so are also expected to sell iPhone 15 models. However, you might have to wait until the phones go on sale via some retailers:

We’ll update this article once more information is confirmed. In the meantime, see our guide to the best smartphones to see what it’ll be up against. Not interested in Android? Here are the other iPhones to consider.