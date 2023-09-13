Apple has officially unveiled its next generation Apple Watches. The Watch Series 9 is the main device in the line-up, sporting the tech giant’s brand new S9 chip and supporting a new double tap gesture.

The premium and rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a Modular Ultra watch face to cram in more stats on the display, and Bluetooth connectivity for cyclist’s equipment. You can read up on the two wearables here.

If you’d like to get your hands on either of these smartwatches, then we have everything you need to know. You may also be interested in where to pre-order the iPhone 15.

When will the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 go on sale?

Technically, you can buy both models now from the Apple website in the US and UK. However, the models won’t ship until 22 September 2023.

Where to buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts from $399/£399. You can buy it from the following retailers in the US:

US

You can get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free from most of these stores. No carriers in the US have the device yet, but AT&T has a page where you can sign up for alerts.

Meanwhile, UK readers can get the Watch Series 9 from the following places:

UK

We expect more UK stores such as Amazon, John Lewis and Currys to roll out buy links in the coming days – the same goes for carriers such as O2, Vodafone and Three.

Where to buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2

If you’re after the Watch Ultra 2 instead, then prices for this begin at $799/£799. Here is where you can currently pre-order it from in America:

US

UK readers can buy it from the following stores:

UK

Again, we expect more retailers to stock the Watch Ultra 2 either just before the device goes on sale, or after 22 September.