Deadpool 3 release date, cast, plot and rumours

Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, first appeared on the big screen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Although Ryan Reynolds was made for the role, the filmmakers destroyed his potential with precocious plot ideas and even worse CGI.

The Merc with a Mouth didn’t get a solo film until seven years later. Reynolds returned to the role, and the storyline depicted the origin of the anti-hero. Despite its R-rating, the film was greatly received at the box office. The sequel, Deadpool 2, was released in 2018, and it was only a matter of time before a third film in the series was announced.

Deadpool was originally part of the X-Men universe, the rights to which were held by 20th Century Fox. However, in 2019, The Walt Disney Company purchased the studio. The mutants were introduced to the world in Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Deadpool thus became part of the MCU.

What does this mean for the third film about his adventures? When will Wade Wilson be back in cinemas? You can find out in our article.

Initially, the new film about Deadpool’s adventures was set to hit cinemas on 6 September 2024, but the date was later changed to 8 November 2024.

However, we have good news if you have prepared for a long wait. Disney made the surprising decision to push the release date forward to 4 May 2024.

Unfortunately, this happened before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In July, work on the Deadpool 3 was halted. The conflicting parties, so far, haven’t reached an agreement, and it’s unclear when the strike will end. Therefore, there is a risk that the premiere of the third Deadpool instalment will again be postponed.

Deadpool 3 plot

Very little is known about Wade Wilson’s new adventures. With Deadpool being a part of the MCU, we may see cameos from different superheroes. So far, the appearance of one beloved hero has been confirmed: Huge Jackman’s Wolverine.

Disney Studios

Although the film Logan (2017) concluded the adventures of the mutant, the concept of the multiverse allows filmmakers to bring back characters in alternative timelines. Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is likely to be another incarnation of the original hero. This seems to be confirmed by Ryan Reynolds himself, who told ET Canada the following:

And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do.

For now, it is unknown under what circumstances Deadpool will meet Wolverine. Still, we assume that their interaction will be intense and full of raunchy humour.

Deadpool 3 cast

Ryan Reynolds will return to the role of Deadpool, while Hugh Jackman will star as Wolverine. His appearance was announced by the actors themselves:

We could expect the following cast members to reprise their roles:

Leslie Uggams – Blind Al

– Blind Al Karan Soni – Dopinder

– Dopinder Morena Baccarin – Vanessa

– Vanessa Stefan Kapicic – Colossus

– Colossus Brianna Hildebrand – Negasonic Teenage Warhead

– Negasonic Teenage Warhead Shioli Kutsuna – Yukio

– Yukio Rob Delaney – Peter

Zazie Beetz, who played the role of Domino and Josh Brolin, aka Cable, won’t appear in the new film.

Interestingly, Deadpool 3 will feature Jennifer Garner, who will once again star as Elektra Natchios. The actress already played the superheroine in the poorly received 2003 film.

Emma Corrin, best known for her role in the Netflix series The Crown, is set to play the story’s villain. Matthew MacFadyen, who won an Emmy Award for his performance as Tom in HBO’s Succession, will also appear in the movie.

There are also been some rumours that Deadpool 3 will feature Halle Berry as Storm, Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

According to the latest rumours, Daniel Radcliffe is also set to join the cast of Deadpool 3. What role the actor would play is unknown at the moment, but it’s worth noting that he was once typecast as the young Wolverine.

Related articles: