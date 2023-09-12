Castlevania is one of the most critically acclaimed Netflix animations. The show is based on a series of gothic horror games developed by Japanese studio Konami. The games’ plot focuses mainly on the fight between Count Dracula and the Belmont family – avid vampire slayers.

The anime series, created by Warren Ellis, debuted in 2017 and lasted for four seasons. It tells the story of Dracula’s love for a human woman, Lisa, who is subsequently burned at the stake as a witch. As a result, the people of Wallachia face the bloody vengeance of the powerful vampire, who decides to destroy humanity with his army of demons.

The only person in the ravaged country capable of fighting Dracula is Trevor Belmont, a descendant of vampire slayers. He teams up with the sorceress Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s son, the dhampir Alucard.

Fans will soon have the chance to watch the continuation of the series. Here’s everything we know about the spin-off titled Castlevania: Nocturne.

The new tale from the dark Castlevania universe will hit Netflix on Thursday, 28 September 2023. Season 1 will consist of eight 25-minute episodes.

Castlevania: Nocturne plot

Get ready for a significant leap in time and space with the Castlevania spin-off. The original series was set in the late Middle Ages. In Nocturne, the bloody events will occur in France in 1792.

The Great French Revolution will serve as the backdrop, with Richter Belmont, a distant descendant of Trevor and Sypha, as the main character. Richter’s relative Maria Renard is also set to appear in the series. The plot of Castlevania: Nocturne derive from the games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and its sequel, Symphony of the Night.

As the series description goes:

France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.

In Castlevania: Nocturne, we won’t see characters from the previous series. The exception, of course, may be Dracula, who will probably return to spread havoc and destruction again. We may also meet his immortal son, Alucard.

Castlevania: Nocturne voice cast and crew

The following cast members are confirmed to appear in the series:

Edward Bluemel – Richter Belmont

– Richter Belmont Pixie Davies – Maria Renard

– Maria Renard Thuso Mbedu – Annette, a Caribbean sorceress

– Annette, a Caribbean sorceress Zahn McClarnon – Olrox, the vampire who kills Richter’s mother

– Olrox, the vampire who kills Richter’s mother Sydney James Harcourt – Edouard

– Edouard Nastassja Kinski – Terra, a Richter’s ally

– Terra, a Richter’s ally Franka Potente – Erzsebet Báthory, the vampire queen

Clive Bradley (Castlevania) and Kevin Kolde (Trapped) are the showrunners for the show. Clive Bradley, Zodwa Nyoni, Temi Oh and Testament are responsible for the script.

Castlevania: Nocturne trailers

The first teaser introduces Richter Belmont and announces the arrival of the Vampire Messiah:

The official trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne will take you into a world of magic, cruel revolution and bloodthirsty vampires:

