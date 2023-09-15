How to make the most of MagSafe on the iPhone 15

ESR

The Apple iPhone 15 series has just landed with improvements across the board, but one thing has stayed the same from previous models – their reliable MagSafe charging compatibility.

MagSafe is Apple’s official magnetic wireless charging technology that lets you recharge your iPhone without the need for cables. The magnets are designed to quickly align the phone with your charger, so you can always quickly snap onto a stable connection.

Whether you’re at home, in the car, or on the go, there is a MagSafe accessory to match. ESR has a wide range of Made for MagSafe chargers that can conveniently charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speeds thanks to the company’s safe, cooling CryoBoost technology.

Made for MagSafe is Apple’s official program for certified third-party MagSafe accessories, so you know you’re in safe hands with ESR.

The ESR 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost comes with a wall plug for charging, unlike any of the iPhone 15 series. Best on a desk or bedside table, it has enough power to charge an iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 15 series phones at the fastest possible speed of 15W.

Official MagSafe and Apple Watch certification lets you charge your iPhone at 15W and Apple Watch at 5W, twice as fast as non-certified chargers. That means safer, more reliable charging at faster speeds and your everyday essentials fully charged even quicker.

That’s how the 3-in-1 charger can charge your iPhone at the same time as an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro with wireless charging case at the fastest speeds.

The charger is also Made for Watch certified, ensuring full charging compatibility with every Apple Watch model at the fastest possible speeds. Like all ESR’s chargers, it’s a product without an eye-watering price tag that is very easy to use.

The charger’s built-in CryoBoost fan technology gently cools your phone as it charges, which maximizes the iPhone 15’s top charging speeds. It means you’ll always be topped up and ready to go in as short a time as possible, with a charging temperature that’s better for your device.

When it’s time to hit the road, ESR has you covered in the car with its Apple-certified 15W Car Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost. Its 15W speeds mean you don’t have to compromise on charging times just because you’re not sitting at your desk, and you’ll get a secure and sturdy connection every time.

ESR

That’s the beauty of ESR’s whole Magsafe range. Each inexpensive product allows you to get the best charging experience in each scenario, free of annoying charging cables.

If you prefer the portability of a traditional power bank then the Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is the charger for you. Whether you get the 5,000mAh or 10,000mAh model, it has an ingenious kickstand built in, just like the 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set (HaloLock) so you can charge your iPhone while you chat on FaceTime, or keep it charging in your pocket or bag when you’re on the go.

The latter charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods but folds flat and small for easy storage while travelling.

You can get a 10% discount on any of ESR’s MagSafe chargers by using the code ESRPR10OFF. This code expires on 30 November 2023.

Find the whole range over on ESR’s Amazon storefront and watch the video here.