It would be a cliché to say that Agatha Christie is the queen of whodunnit stories. And yet, her work has been popular among filmmakers for decades. After numerous film and TV series adaptations, the time has come for another Hollywood blockbuster directed by Kenneth Branagh.

A Haunting in Venice follows on from Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. The setting for the crime mystery will be a picturesque Italian city and – if the filmmakers aren’t bluffing – there will be paranormal themes in the story.

But is A Haunting in Venice really a horror? What is the film really about, and who is starring in it? Find out in our article.

Kenneth Branagh’s next film will hit cinemas just in time for the spooky season. A Haunting in Venice will premiere on Friday, 15 September 2023.

A Haunting in Venice plot

Kenneth Branagh’s new film is based on the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie. The movie is set in post-war Italy, where the once-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, spends his retirement. He is invited to a séance staged in a supposedly haunted palazzo. Events take a dramatic turn, guests panic, and the detective must find a rational explanation of terrifying events and solve the crime mystery.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

This is quite a deviation from the source material. In Christie’s novel, the action is set in England, and it starts at the Halloween party that Poirot and his friend, crime fiction writer Ariadne Oliver, attend.

During the event, 13-year-old Joyce Reynolds reveals that as a child, she saw a murder, although she didn’t know what she had witnessed at the time. Although the teenager’s words are treated with disbelief, the girl is soon murdered. Hercule Poirot tries to unravel the mystery of her death, the roots of which clearly lie in the past.

Kenneth Branagh not only changed the story’s title and moved the action to Italy but decided to change the conventions. While the book pays homage to the classic whodunnit scheme, the film strikes a gothic note. At this point, it is difficult to say whether A Haunting in Venice will be an actual paranormal story or whether all the uncanny events will have a rational explanation.

While working on the film, cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos was inspired by thrillers such as In Cold Blood and The Innocents and the famous Japanese horror film Kwaidan.

A Haunting in Venice cast

The following cast members are confirmed to appear in the movie:

Kenneth Branagh – Hercule Poirot

– Hercule Poirot Tina Fey – Ariadne Oliver

– Ariadne Oliver Michelle Yeoh – Joyce Reynolds

– Joyce Reynolds Jaime Dornan – Mr. Ferrier

– Mr. Ferrier Jude Hill – Leopold Ferrier

– Leopold Ferrier Kelly Reilly – Rowena Drake

– Rowena Drake Emma Laird – Desdemona Holland

– Desdemona Holland Kyle Allen – Maxime Gerard

– Maxime Gerard Camille Cottin – Olga Seminoff

– Olga Seminoff Ali Khan – Nicholas Holland

– Nicholas Holland Riccardo Scamarcio – Vitale Portfoglio

A Haunting in Venice trailers

The film’s first teaser is an invitation to a séance:

The official trailer for the film takes you on a journey through the nightmare of the ruined palazzo:

