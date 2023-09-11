How to use Passkeys on Apple devices

With the launch of iOS 16, Apple added support for passkeys. That means any iPhone running on the latest software can use them and authenticate the logging process by Touch ID or Face ID. They are then stored in iCloud Keychain and synced across all of your Apple devices.

Passkeys are a more secure way of keeping your accounts safe. They’re not exclusive to Apple and Keychain, so you can use passkeys on any account that supports them on other devices too. And other password managers are starting to support passkeys too.

Here, though, is how to use passkeys using Apple’s built-in support on its own devices.