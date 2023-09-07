Get this Windows 11 laptop and free Microsoft 365 for just £110

How much would you normally pay for a laptop? A premium computer often costs in excess £1,000, while many budget devices retail for around half of that.

But what if I told you that it’s possible to buy a Windows 11 laptop for just over £100? Yes, you read that correctly. The laptop in question is the GeoBook 110, which is currently available for only £109.99 at Box – a 39% discount.

It gets even better, though, with a one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (usually £59.99) thrown in at no extra cost.

Get the GeoBook 110 and Microsoft 365 Personal bundle

As you might imagine, the specs of the GeoBook 110 are very basic. It’s powered by Intel’s Celeron N4020 processor from 2019, alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. But that should still be enough for some light web browsing, word processing or managing email. You might even be able to watch the occasional video and take advantage of the integrated stereo speaker.

An 11.6in display makes it a very compact laptop, though the 1366×768 resolution is respectable. You also get a built-in webcam, microphone and decent port selection (USB-A, microSD and mini HDMI), all within a 0.99kg chassis.

Geo

The GeoBook runs Windows 11 Home in S mode out of the box, meaning you can only download apps from the Microsoft Store. It’s easy to switch to full Windows 11 Home, but not recommended on a device like this.

While the GeoBook 110 is a traditional clamshell laptop, Geo also makes a Windows 11 tablet with detachable keyboard.

It’s known as the the GeoPad 110, and at £139.99 via Box, it’s now less than half price. That’s before you even factor in the included keyboard and pen, and 12 months of free Microsoft 365 Personal.

Get the GeoPad 11 and Microsoft 365 Personal bundle

While still powered by Intel Celeron N4020 and 4GB of RAM, you now get 128GB of eMMC storage. That helps power a 10.1in, 1920×1200 display, while a USB-C DisplayPort joins USB-A and mini-HDMI.

Geo

It still runs Windows 11 Home in S mode, but features a dual webcam and microphone.

Various configurations of both the GeoBook 110 and GeoPad 110 are available, but these cheapest configurations are the best value for money.

Other devices are available on the Box website, with the discounts expected to last until the end of September.