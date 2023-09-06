At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Charging dock included

Long battery life

Current high-end sensor from Pixart

Omron switch Cons A bit heavy for “Lightweight”

Software is a little convoluted Our Verdict The MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless is an impressive gaming mouse in terms of performance and design. The “Diamond Lightgrips” are not only visually eye-catching, but also provide a secure and comfortable grip.



In addition, there’s an up-to-date high-performance sensor from Pixart and durable Omron switches. The charging dock, the long battery life, and the flexible connection options are also welcome. The MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless offers great value for money, making it an attractive choice for anyone looking for a high-quality gaming mouse with lots of features without spending a fortune.

The MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless is already an impressive gaming mouse on the data sheet, scoring points at first glance in terms of both performance claims and design: A strong Pixart sensor; flexible and, above all, fast wireless modes; and a charging dock for convenience are just some of this mouse’s highlights. When it comes to price, however, MSI is pleasingly restrained.

It costs $99/£99 and you can buy it from Amazon US, Amazon UK and Ebuyer.

Design & Specs

The MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless impresses with its balanced design. Granted, with a weight of 85 grams, it’s at the upper end of what many would probably call a “lightweight” gaming mouse. Its dimensions of 4.80 x 2.55 x 1.77 inches (L x W x H) offer a balanced size that will suit many gamers who play with a claw or palm grip. The most striking design feature is the so-called “Diamond Lightgrips” on the sides, which are not only visually appealing thanks to the integrated RGB lighting, but also ensure a secure hold on the device.

The Diamond Lightgrips house the RGB lighting. Friedrich Stiemer

Technically, the MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless is equipped with the latest Pixart PAW-3395 sensor. For many, this sensor counts as one of the best the well-known sensor manufacturer has to offer. Basically, it offers a maximum resolution of 26,000 DPI, which can be adjusted in up to five steps.

This ensures lightning-fast movements and maximum precision — assuming a steady hand, of course. The wireless gaming mouse uses Omron switches, which are known for their durability and fast response time. For those who want to personalize their setup, the aforementioned RGB lighting does that.

The MSI uses a high-end sensor from Pixart. Friedrich Stiemer

Connectivity & Battery Life

In terms of connectivity, the wireless gaming mouse is quite flexible: 2.4GHz radio, Bluetooth, and the option for wired operation.

The runtime of the 550 milliampere-hour battery is said to amount to an impressive 150 hours, whereby the connection mode and the RGB lighting are important factors here. In combination with the included charging dock, however, we hardly need to worry about this. But only if you reliably place the Clutch GM51 Wireless on it when not in use.

The charging dock is very practical — as long as you reliably place the mouse on it. Friedrich Stiemer

If you sweat that, you can charge over the extremely flexible and lightweight USB connection cable included in the package for a wireless operating time of up to 27 hours after only 15 minutes of charging — not bad! And if you can’t wait for even that, you can simply do your gaming wired.

Alternatively, the MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless can also be operated with the included USB-C cable. Friedrich Stiemer

Performance

The MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless offers specifications that make it comparable to the best mice in its price range. In games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the mouse enables fast and precise tracking. The MSI-specific function called “Motion Sync” ensures that the mouse movements remain in sync with the game. In practice, this means that the mouse reacts precisely even when the PC has to process a lot of information at the same time, resulting in a smooth gaming experience.

The Clutch GM51 is designed for right-handers only. Friedrich Stiemer

Thanks to MSI’s 2.4GHz “Swiftspeed” wireless technology, the MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless offers a solid and impeccably snappy wireless connection at a polling rate of 1,000 hertz, which corresponds to a response time of one millisecond. However, some of the competition is already a little further ahead and squeezes 4,000 to 8,000 hertz out of the wireless connection.

However, these models also cost considerably more. The USB dongle required for the wireless connection can even be stowed away in the mouse itself, which we always consider a plus point. Alternatively, the gaming mouse can also be connected via Bluetooth, which expands the field of application enormously, but is only suitable for fast games to a limited extent.

The USB dongle can also be inserted into the front of the mouse. Friedrich Stiemer

Software & Customisation

The “MSI Center Software” allows a variety of adjustments, from DPI settings to RGB lighting. Although the software is sometimes not as intuitive as some competitors, it still offers a solid platform for personalizing the MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless, even in multiple profiles.

Should you buy the MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless?

While the MSI Clutch GM51 has a lot of features for the price, and certainly makes for a great gaming companion, it’s hard to recommend it over Keychron’s M3, which also offers the same selection of wired and wireless connectivity, the same excellent Pixart sensor, RGB, and an even more lightweight design (79 grams) for about half the price. What the M3 doesn’t offer is the charging dock, which is admittedly convenient, and could be worth the extra scratch.

This review originally appeared on PCWelt.