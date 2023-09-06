When it comes to creating live-action versions of anime, Netflix previously hasn’t had much luck. The infamous Death Note film from 2017 met with criticism, and the Cowboy Bebop series was cancelled after just one season. However, the platform’s latest production has bucked the trend.

One Piece, a live-action series based on a manga by Eiichirō Oda, has been a surprising success. According to Netflix’s website, the show received as many as 18.5 million views in the first weekend after its premiere.

The secret behind the success is maintaining the spirit of the original as well as great casting, inventive scenography and excellent CGI. It’s no wonder that fans are eagerly looking forward to the show’s next instalment. Here is everything you need to know about the second season of One Piece.

Netflix

At this point, Netflix hasn’t confirmed that One Piece season 2 will be made. However, given the popularity of the show and the open ending of season 1, a continuation is likely.

It’s difficult to predict when season 2 will drop on Netflix due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, which has put many productions indefinitely on hold as screenwriters and actors fight for a deal with studios.

Production on season 1 began in January 2022 and ended in August 2022, but the show debuted on Netflix a year later. Based on that, we likely won’t see One Piece season 2 until 2025 or later.

One Piece season 2 plot

Eiichirō Oda’s manga is one of the most extensive Japanese series – it consists of over 1,000 chapters, compiled in 106 volumes. In the show’s first season, Netflix adapted only 95 chapters, meaning there is still plenty of comic material for the showrunners to cover.

Season 1 covering the formation of the crew, setting common goals, and fighting with the Marines. In season 2, its likely that the serious treasure hunt will begin, as the Straw Hat Pirates decided to travel to the Grand Line. The journey likely won’t be peaceful: the crew must make their way through a strip of sea called the Calm Belt, populated by giant beasts.

Netflix

What’s more, the young pirates will probably still be tracked by Vice Admiral Garp and the Marines. The Straw Hat Pirates may have to fight with the sinister organisation, the Baroque Works. As you may remember, Roronoa Zoro killed one of its members in the first episode of the series.

It’s also possible that in season 2, we will meet again more old enemies, such as Captain Alvida and Buggy the Clown.

One Piece season 2 cast

If the series will be greenlit for a second season, we can expect the following cast to appear:

Iñaki Godoy – Monkey D. Luffy

– Monkey D. Luffy Mackenyu Arata – Roronoa Zoro

– Roronoa Zoro Emily Rudd – Nami

– Nami Jacob Romero Gibson – Usopp

– Usopp Taz Skylar – Sanji

There is also the possible return of:

Langley Kirkwood – Captain Morgan

– Captain Morgan Aidan Scott – Helmeppo

– Helmeppo Ilia Isorelýs Paulino – Captain Alvida

– Captain Alvida Jeff Ward – Buggy the Clown

– Buggy the Clown Alexander Maniatis – Klahadore/Kuro

– Klahadore/Kuro Peter Gadiot – Shanks

– Shanks Steven John Ward – Dracule Mihawk

– Dracule Mihawk Craig Fairbrass – Chef Zeff

