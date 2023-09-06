Netflix’s shows are known for their subversive approach to various themes and reimagining classic stories. The same holds true for the series Lupin, inspired by the adventures of gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, from the novels of Maurice Leblanc.

Assane Diop, the main character of the Netflix series, is a professional thief who prepares a revenge plan inspired by Leblanc’s novels. Years ago, Assane’s father was framed by Hubert Pellegrini for the theft of a valuable diamond necklace and took his own life in a prison cell. Assane uses all his wit and skills to track Pellegrini down and punish him for the harm done to his father.

If you are a fan of Lupin, then you may be wondering what’s in store for the show’s new episodes. Find out when season 3 will drop on Netflix and what lies ahead for Assane right here.

Netflix has been playing cat and mouse with its subscribers for the release date of Lupin season 3. The platform released a puzzle on its interface that, when solved, reveals the premiere date of the new season.

If you’re not in the mood for riddles, then the answer is 5 October 2023. Netflix has officially confirmed this as the release date for the Lupin season 3, which consists of 7 episodes.

Netflix

Lupin season 3 plot

Season 2 ended on a positive note for Assane. After a long struggle, he caught Hubert Pellegrini and brought him to justice. However, this doesn’t mean that Diop can enjoy a peaceful life. In the season 2 finale, as a wanted thief, he had to slip away from the police.

The official synopsis of season 3 reads:

Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. Unable to bear the suffering they endure because of him, Assane decides to return to Paris with a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.

The showrunner of the series, George Kay, announced that in season 3, fans can expect a fresh story and some kind of new beginning. Of course, there will be a lot of references to the Arsène Lupin novels, which Assane is such a big fan of.

Lupin season 3 trailer

Netflix released a short teaser announcing the next instalment of the Assane’s adventures:

And here’s a deeper look into Lupin’s new instalment:

Lupin season 3 cast

We expect the following cast members to appear in Lupin’s upcoming season:

Omar Sy – Assane Diop

– Assane Diop Ludivine Sagnier – Claire, Assane’s former girlfriend

– Claire, Assane’s former girlfriend Etan Simon – Raoul, Assane and Claire’s son

– Raoul, Assane and Claire’s son Antoine Gouy – Benjamin Ferel, Assane’s friend from school days

– Benjamin Ferel, Assane’s friend from school days Soufiane Guerrab – Youssef Guedira, a detective familiar with Lupin’s books

– Youssef Guedira, a detective familiar with Lupin’s books Vincent Londez – Romain Laugier, police captain

– Romain Laugier, police captain Shirine Boutella – Sofia Belkacem, detective

Related articles: