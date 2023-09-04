Virgin River is one of those series that proves that life in a remote little town may not be as peaceful and simple as one may expect. The show that covers the events from the life of a certain nurse has been renewed for its fifth (and not last!) season.

Based on the series of novels by Robyn Carr, Netflix’s show tells the story of a troubled woman named Mel, who took a job in a small town in Northern California. She came to the Virgin River for a fresh start, ready to leave her past behind. Working as a nurse and a midwife, she faced new challenges but also found friends and love.

Here’s everything you need to know about Virgin River’s upcoming season.

According to rumours, the fifth season of Virgin River was set to debut in July 2023. However, that didn’t happen, likely due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Virgin River season 5 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, 7 September 2023. It will consist of 12 episodes; however, it will be split into two parts. The first 10 episodes will drop on the mentioned day. The last two will be released as holiday specials on Thursday, 30 November 2023.

Netflix

Virgin River season 5 plot

In the upcoming instalment of Virgin River, viewers can expect romance, comedy, and tragedy. Mel and Jack are trying to stay peaceful as they wait for their baby to be born. Of course, nothing’s easy for them. While Mel has to decide how to reconcile motherhood and career, Jack must continue to fight his war with PTSD.

What’s more, a natural disaster will endanger the whole town. Virgin River’s community will have to struggle with wildfire and the horrible consequences of it.

As the official description goes:

Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking breakup, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations – with his own demons and, of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.

Netflix

Virgin River season 5 cast

We expect the following cast members to reprise their roles in the fifth instalment of Virgin River:

Alexandra Breckenridge – Mel

– Mel Martin Henderson – Jack

– Jack Tim Matheson – Dr. Vernon

– Dr. Vernon Annette O’Toole – Hope

– Hope Benjamin Hollingsworth – Dan

– Dan Colin Lawrence – Preacher

– Preacher Marco Grazzini – Mike

– Mike Zibby Allen – Brie

– Brie Sarah Dugdale – Lizzie

– Lizzie Kai Bradbury – Denny

– Denny Mark Ghanimé – Dr. Cameron.

Virgin River season 5 trailer

Here’s the official trailer for the first part of Virgin River season 5:

