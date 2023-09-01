Honor’s V Purse folding phone is an accident waiting to happen

As the device we use most often, our smartphones are a reflection of who we are. It’s only natural that we’d want to customise its design, be it via a unique colour, case or skin.

But what if your phone could change the way it looks according to your outfit or the situation you’re in? That’s what Honor is imagining with its V Purse concept – a folding phone that’s designed to be worn as a fashion accessory, announced at IFA 2023 in Berlin this week.

Most foldables keep the main display hidden when not in use, but the V Purse takes the opposite approach. Both exterior screens are meant to be shown off, with always-on displays that can be fully customised to your liking.

The V Purse has a screen that folds outwards like the Huawei Mate Xs 2 Anyron Copeman / Foundry

The official images show a range of patterns that match your outfit, but Honor has visions of the V Purse doing much more. Using the device’s internal gyroscope, each display can sense motion and gravity and respond in a variety of ways.

Highlighted examples include a panda or fish that responds to your touch, plus a chameleon that can change colour according to your environment. The likes of chains, feathers and tassels all move across the screen in real-time, as if they were the real thing. Some even include shortcuts to popular apps.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

But as you might imagine, Honor doesn’t want the V Purse to stay in your pocket when not in use. A range of straps and chains means it can be worn like a handbag or purse, hence the name.

This might be suitable for fashion events, but permanently showing your phone screen to the world makes very little real-world sense.

Do you think thieves will admire the fancy phone dangling next to you? No. They’ll see it as a prime opportunity to steal what is very obviously an expensive device. In a busy environment, you might not even notice it happening.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Even if you somehow manage to avoid getting the V Purse stolen, good luck keeping it in decent condition. There’s a reason folding phones put the main display on the inside – fragile glass will always damage more easily than metal or plastic. The pristine screens you see in photos are unlikely to last for long.

Of course, this is a concept phone, and Honor doesn’t appear to have any plans to actually release the V Purse. But unless you’re desperate to impress friends or planning to be on a catwalk soon, it’s best avoided.

The foldable Honor also announced at IFA and will be releasing propery, the Magic V2, is a far better option.