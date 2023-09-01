Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the last chapter of the DCEU as we know it – the film premiere will mark the end of a specific era. James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are in charge of the next instalments, want to push the universe in a completely different direction.

The Aquaman (aka Arthur Curry) we know today debuted in 2017, in a Justice League film. Thanks to Jason Momoa, the heir to the throne of Atlantis lost his goofy comic book appearance and became an iconic ruler of the seas.

The first solo film about Arthur’s adventures, titled Aquaman, was directed by horror-movies veteran James Wan. It covers the hero’s origins and tells the story of his fight against sinister brother Orm, who aims to destroy the human world. The campy yet engaging and visually attractive tale won over the audience, so the second Aquaman movie came as no surprise.

Read on Find out when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theatres and what it will be about.

Warner Bros.



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release date

Expected: Wednesday, 20 December 2023

The release date of Aquaman has been postponed several times. Initially, the film was set to premiere at the end of 2022, but it was later pushed to spring 2023. According to the latest information, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will debut in theatres on Wednesday, 20 December, 2023. Let’s hope the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike doesn’t threaten the film’s premiere.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom plot

So far, the creators haven’t revealed too many details about the plot of the new Aquaman movie. At this point, we only know that the superhero will have to defend the world… again. Everything indicates that Atlantis’s inhabitants will conflict with a mysterious underwater city called Necrus.

However, it is certain that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have a different vibe than the first film. As James Wan stated at the DC FanDome in 2020:

The second one is a little bit more serious, a little more relevant to the world we’re living in today.

Warner Bros.

Instead of light, colourful entertainment, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will offer viewers a darker take on the underwater world. It’s worth noting that Wan drew inspiration from the Italian giallo horror film titled Planet of the Vampires.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cast and crew

The following cast members are confirmed to appear:

Jason Momoa – Arthur Curry/Aquaman

– Arthur Curry/Aquaman Amber Heard – Mera

– Mera Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Black Manta

– Black Manta Patrick Wilson – Orm

– Orm Willem Dafoe – Nuidis

– Nuidis Temuera Morrison – Tom Curry

– Tom Curry Nicole Kidman – Atlanna

– Atlanna Dolph Lundgren – King Nereus

– King Nereus Randall Park – Dr. Stephen Shin

We will also see new faces:

Vincent Regan – Atlan

– Atlan Jani Zhao – Stingray

– Stingray Indya Moore – Karshon

– Karshon Pilou Asbæk

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Related stories