And Just Like That… season 3 potential release date and news

The reboot of Sex and the City polarised fans of the original. Still, the show’s not lacking in audience – And Just Like That… was greenlit for the third season even before the season 2 finale.

As the show’s creator Michael Patrick King said:

We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… Here comes season three.

The show’s second season brought controversy, several surprising storylines, a cameo by Kim Cattrall as Samantha, and the anticipated return of John Corbett as Aidan. What will surprise the viewers in season 3? And when can we expect its premiere? Here’s everything you need to know.

With the ongoing screenwriters and actors strike, the potential premiere date of the show’s third season remains a mystery.

If WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) come to an agreement with film studios and streaming services, the series could return as early winter 2024.

However it’s likely that we won’t see And Just Like That… season 3 until 2025.

And Just Like That… Season 3 plot

The second season began with a tragedy in Carrie’s life – the death of Mr. Big. Despite being devastated by her husband’s passing, the writer decided to rebuild her life.

Fate smiled upon her again: she crossed roads with Aidan, her former great love. However, their romance wasn’t destined to last, as Aidan received news of his youngest son’s car accident and left Carrie to take care of the boy.

It’s hard to predict how Carrie’s story will unfold, especially since Aidan chose to return to his sons and asked her to wait for him for five years (until his youngest kid grows up). The writer has already sold and bid farewell to her beloved flat, so we will see her in a new home in season 3. However, whether Carrie will actually decide to wait for Aidan remains uncertain.

Carrie’s friends also faced their own challenges. Miranda, attempting to rearrange her life, ultimately parted ways with both Steve and Che, but they remained friends in both cases. Charlotte decided to return to full-time job, much to Harry’s surprise. Seema took a risk and started dating Ravi, and Nya found love again.

And Just Like That… season 3 cast

Nothing is confirmed yet, but we’re expecting the following cast members to reprise their roles in And Just Like That… season 3:

Sarah Jessica Parker – Carrie Bradshaw

– Carrie Bradshaw Cynthia Nixon – Miranda Hobbs

– Miranda Hobbs Kristin Davis – Charlotte York

– Charlotte York David Eigenberg – Steve Brady

– Steve Brady Evan Handler – Harry Goldenblatt

– Harry Goldenblatt Sara Ramirez – Che Diaz

– Che Diaz Sarita Choudhury – Seema Patel

– Seema Patel Nicole Ari Parker – Lisa Todd Wexley

– Lisa Todd Wexley Karen Pittman – Dr. Nya Wallace

– Dr. Nya Wallace John Corbett – Aidan Shaw

– Aidan Shaw Mario Cantone – Anthony Marentino

– Anthony Marentino Candice Bergen – Enid Frick

Unfortunately, in season 3, we won’t see Samantha make a return. Kim Cattrall agreed to a cameo in the second season only to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the series premiere. It seems that she doesn’t intend to stay longer in And Just Like That…

