Our Flag Means Death is a subversive pirate tale full of absurdity and pastiche, offering a heart-warming representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Although the creators take liberty with historical facts, Our Flag Means Death is still rooted in reality. Stede Bonnet was a genuine Barbadian known as the Gentleman Pirate. He came from a wealthy family of planters but gave up a comfortable life for crime and adventures. While fleeing the Spanish warships, he met Edward Teach, the infamous Blackbeard, and teamed up with him.

The real-life relationship between the pair looked somewhat different from Jenkins’ series, but how the show presented it is truly enchanting. Luckily for fans of Stede and Edward, season 2 is on its way. Find out when the next instalment of Our Flag Means Death will arrive and what it will be about.

It’s been a year and a half since the first season of Our Flag Means Death premiered, so it’s high time for the next instalment. Season 2 will debut in October 2023, although we still have to wait for the exact release date. In the US, the series will be available to stream on Max.

Ad-free subscriptions start from $15.99 per month, and ad-supported packages cost $9.99 per month.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 in the UK

It’s hard to say when the second season of Our Flag Means Death will be available in the UK. The first instalment dropped after a 10-month delay on BBC iPlayer. It is possible that season 2 will also appear on that streaming service.

If you don’t want to wait for British release of Our Flag Means Death season 2, then you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to sign up for Max. We’ve successfully created an account with this platform using NordVPN, which offers competitive pricing and a good choice of servers.

The sign-up process is a little complicated – you can read more in our guide to watching Max in the UK.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 plot

The first season of Our Flag Means Death ended on a sour note for our protagonists. Stede decided to go back to his wife and kids to make amends, breaking Edward’s heart when he left him behind without a goodbye.

As such, Blackbeard returned to his evil ways and began to spread fear on the seas, this time under the alias of the Kraken. Stede did eventually realise that his life and heart belonged to the ocean and Edward, and faked his own convoluted death (with the help of his wife) so he could finally be free to live a life of piracy.

At the end of the season, the Gentleman Pirate was seen coming to rescue his crew, who had been marooned on a deserted island thanks to the Kraken and his second in command, Izzy Hands.

In season two, we expect Stede and Ed to reunite. The creators will likely want to develop the romantic relationship between the pair (let’s be clear, everyone is rooting for them). However, we don’t expect the welcome wagon to be rolled out for Stede, considering how devasted Ed was by him leaving.

What else can we expect in the second instalment of the series? For sure, more sailing, plundering, bloodthirsty corsairs, absurd jokes, and challenging the genre rules of pirate tales.

If you want to get a glimpse of the new season, check out these photos from Vanity Fair:

As for whether fans will be satisfied with #OurFlagMeansDeath’s upcoming adventures, director Fernando Frias is pretty confident.



“If my life depended on saying whether it’s yes or no, I would say yes.’’



🔗: https://t.co/QV2tdzFtm3 pic.twitter.com/2Fgnd7irmV — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 24, 2023

Our Flag Means Death season 2 cast

We expect the following cast members to reprise their roles in the show’s second instalment:

Rhys Darby – Stede Bonnet

Taika Waititi – Edward Teach/Blackbeard

Nathan Foad – Lucius

Joel Fry – Frenchie

Samson Kayo – Oluwande

Vico Ortiz – Jim

Samba Schutte – Roach

Ewen Bremner – Buttons

Kristian Nairn – Wee John

Matthew Maher – Black Pete

Con O’Neill – Izzy

Leslie Jones – Spanish Jackie

Guz Kahn will not be reprising his role as Ivan. New additions to the cast include:

Minnie Driver – Pirate Anne Bonny

Ruibo Qian – Merchant, Susan

Madeleine Sami

Anapela Polataivao

