Rebel Moon release date, cast, plot, trailer and rumours

After parting ways with Warner Bros. and DC Studios, Zack Snyder didn’t take long to find a new home. The director teamed up with Netflix, and after the success of the Army of the Dead (2021), he started working on another science-fiction adventure for the streaming service.

Rebel Moon has nothing to do with zombies – in his new story, Snyder takes viewers into space. Initially, the director wanted the film to be a part of the Star Wars universe. However, Disney, which acquired LucasFilm in 2012, didn’t embrace Snyder’s vision of a more mature space opera. This led to setting the film in an entirely new universe.

Find out what Rebel Moon is about, who stars in the movie, and when it will be available for streaming.

Rebel Moon is a two-part story. The first part, A Child of Fire, will be released globally on Netflix on Friday, 22 December 2023.

The second part, The Scargiver, will debut on Friday, 19 April 2024.

Netflix

Rebel Moon plot

Snyder’s new film takes place in a relatively peaceful colony on the outskirts of the galaxy. However, this community is threatened by a vicious Regent Balisarius. Seeking salvation, the colony’s inhabitants send a young woman to recruit warriors from neighbouring planets.

As the movie’s description goes:

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Netflix

Rebel Moon will be a family-friendly movie; however Zack Snyder revealed that he also prepared an R-rated director’s cut. As he said:

The first version of Rebel Moon to hit screens will be a fantasy adventure that anyone can enjoy and watch. The later cut will be strictly for adults. I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them.

There’s no information yet about the “Snyder cut” release date.

Rebel Moon cast

The following cast members are confirmed to appear:

Sofia Boutella – Kora

– Kora Djimon Hounsou – General Titus

– General Titus Ed Skrein – Regent Balisarius

– Regent Balisarius Ray Fisher – Darrian Bloodaxe

– Darrian Bloodaxe Cleopatra Coleman – Devra Bloodaxe

– Devra Bloodaxe Michiel Huisman – Gunnar, Devra’s friend

– Gunnar, Devra’s friend Charlie Hunnam – Kai, the mercenary starship pilot

– Kai, the mercenary starship pilot Anthony Hopkins – the voice of Jimmy, the robot

– the voice of Jimmy, the robot Doona Bae – Nemesis, the cyborg swordmaster

– Nemesis, the cyborg swordmaster Staz Nair – Tarak, the blacksmith

– Tarak, the blacksmith Jena Malone – Harmada, the spider warrior

– Harmada, the spider warrior Fra Fee

Stuart Martin

Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson

Alfonso Herrera

Cary Elwes

Rhian Rees

E. Duffy Millius

Sky Yang

Charlotte Maggi

Corey Stoll

Rebel Moon trailer

Here is the first teaser of Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire.

