Frasier is one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time. The acclaimed show about an arrogant radio psychiatrist and his family was actually a spin-off of another popular series, Cheers. However, it’s safe to say that the successor outgrew its predecessor, racking up a whopping 37 Emmy Awards across its eleven season run.

Now, Dr. Frasier Crane is making a comeback nearly twenty years after the original series finished. Find out what the reboot will be about, when and where you can watch it, and who will be in the cast.

The Frasier sequel consists of 10 episodes. In the US, the first two of them will drop on Paramount+ on Thursday, 12 October 2023. The show will debut in the UK on Friday, 13 October 2023, with a two-episode premiere on the same streaming platform. The following episodes will be released weekly.

US viewers with cable can also catch the reboot on CBS at 9:15pm ET/PT.

In the US, the Paramount+ Essential subscription is priced at $5.99 per month ($59.99 per year). The Premium package costs $11.99 per month ($119.99 per year).

Meanwhile, in the UK, Paramount+ is available for £6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. You can access Paramount+ for free if you have Sky Cinema.

Frasier reboot plot

The original series followed divorced psychiatrist Frasier Crane, who moved back from Boston to his hometown, Seattle. He hoped for a new start; however, this wasn’t easy, as he had to take care of his father.

Luckily, British nurse Daphne was a big help to him (and she became the love interest for Frasier’s younger brother, Niles). Besides his personal struggles, Frasier hosted a radio program about mental health and eventually befriended his producer, the witty and sarcastic Roz.

In the new show, Frasier returns to Boston. Unfortunately, many faces from the original series won’t appear in the sequel. With the fresh cast, Frasier will face new problems and adventures.

Frasier reboot trailer

And here is the first teaser of Frasier’s grand return:

Frasier reboot cast and crew

Kelsey Grammer will reprise the role of Frasier Crane. Joining him will be:

Jack Cutmore-Scott – Freddy, Frasier’s son

– Freddy, Frasier’s son Nicholas Lyndhurst – Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy

– Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy Toks Olagundoye – Olivia, head of the university’s psychology department

– Olivia, head of the university’s psychology department Jess Salgueiro – Eve, Freddy’s roommate

– Eve, Freddy’s roommate Anders Keith – David, Frasier’s nephew

– David, Frasier’s nephew Bebe Neuwirth – Dr. Lilith Sternin

The reboot script was created by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces). The executive producers are Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The first two episodes were directed by James Burrows, a veteran of Cheers, original Frasier, Will & Grace, and Friends.

