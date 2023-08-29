This Android Auto dongle will make your daily driving much more convenient

Every day, millions of people get in their car and use its infotainment system to set a destination in Google Maps, perhaps followed by picking a Spotify playlist for the journey ahead. For those with an Android phone, it’ll be Android Auto working behind the scenes to make it all happen.

Essentially, Android Auto lets you use your car’s bigger built-in screen instead of clipping your phone to the dashboard and is a much safer – and legal – way to use your phone’s features while driving.

For a huge proportion of people – especially those that drive a car made between 2016 and 2020 – the only way to use Android Auto is to physically connect their Android phone to the car using a USB cable.

It might sound trivial but if you drive a lot, you’ll already know how inconvenient it is to have to do this every single time you jump in the driver’s seat.

But what if you could skip that step and leave your phone in your pocket? Well, with the AAWireless dongle, you can. It’s a small plug-and-play device that makes the connection between your phone and infotainment system wireless and automatic.

5 reasons to buy the AAWireless Android Auto dongle

Your phone will connect wirelessly and automatically

We’ve said it already, but it bears repeating: you can’t underestimate the convenience of being able to get in your car and set off without having to find a cable and connect it your phone. With the AAWireless, you can do just that – it just works.

2. It reduces stress

Chances are, you don’t have time to spare each morning and are in a hurry to get to wherever you’re going. Having to connect your phone with a cable before you can use Android Auto is undoubtedly extra stress you don’t need, especially if you also have kids demanding your attention.

3. It’s easy to install

Unlike some car accessories, anyone can install the AAWireless. As long as you’ve previously connected your phone to Android Auto with a wire, it’s a simple as plugging in the dongle using the USB cable provided and pairing your phone to the dongle’s Bluetooth.

4. There’s a great companion app

The AAWireless app will walk you through that installation process, but it also makes it easy to update the dongle’s firmware. That’s important because it means it’s always compatible when Android Auto is updated. Plus, it gives you extra controls for tweaking how things appear on your car’s screen and customising Android Auto’s split-screen mode.

AAWireless

5. It’s made in Europe by a company that cares

Unlike the vast majority of tech, the AAWireless is manufactured in Hungary and is supported by a small team of enthusiasts that are passionate about their dongle. They even offer live chat in a dedicated Slack channel, and are rightly proud of their Excellent rating on TrustPilot.

There’s another reason, too: between 28 August and 11 September you can get up to 15% off the AAWireless dongle, making it even more affordable. Use the coupon code TECHBTW15 at checkout to take 15% off the £69.99 retail price. This discount code is valid across Amazon UK, Amazon US and AAWireless’ webshop (EU).