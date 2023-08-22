Ahsoka Tano first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. At that time, she was a young girl and Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan. The character also showed up in Star Wars Rebels – in the last episode, Ahsoka set out to search for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who disappeared along with Jedi-in-training named Ezra Bridger.

Tano also made an appearance in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5. The character was portrayed by Rosario Dawson, who reprises her role in Disney’s new show.

In the Ahsoka series, Tano and her companion Sabine Wren will likely be tracking down Admiral Thrawn and the missing Jedi. Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the latest Star Wars instalment.

How to stream Ahsoka online

In the US and UK, Ahsoka will be available on Disney+. New episodes will be released weekly.

In the US, an ad-free Disney+ subscription is priced at $10.99 per month ($109.99 per year). You can get the ad-supported package for $7.99 monthly. In the UK subscription costs £7.99 per month (£79.99 per year).

Ahsoka episode release schedule in the US

In the US Ahsoka premiered on Disney+ on Tuesday 22 August 2023, at 6pm Pacific/9pm Eastern. Here’s the episode release schedule:

Episode 1 and 2: 22 August 2023

22 August 2023 Episode 3: 29 August 2023

29 August 2023 Episode 4: 5 September 2023

5 September 2023 Episode 5: 12 September 2023

12 September 2023 Episode 6: 19 September 2023

19 September 2023 Episode 7: 26 September 2023

26 September 2023 Episode 8: 3 October 2023

Ahsoka episode release schedule in the UK

In the UK Ahsoka will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday 23 August 2023. New episodes will be released at 2am BST.

Here is the schedule for all the episodes:

Episode 1 and 2: 23 August 2023

23 August 2023 Episode 3: 30 August 2023

30 August 2023 Episode 4: 6 September 2023

6 September 2023 Episode 5: 13 September 2023

13 September 2023 Episode 6: 20 September 2023

20 September 2023 Episode 7: 27 September 2023

27 September 2023 Episode 8: 4 October 2023

Related articles: