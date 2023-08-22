AHS is undoubtedly one of the most famous horror series on contemporary television. Over the years, the creators delved deep into the world of dark tales. Thanks to Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, viewers could explore the story of a murderous house, uncover the secrets of a scary asylum and peer into disturbing freak shows.

However, American Horror Story’s latest instalment brings significant changes. Firstly, season 12 is an adaptation – the creators based new episodes on Danielle Valentine’s novel. Secondly, Ryan Murphy stepped down from the position of showrunner and writer – the twelfth season of the anthology was written by Halley Feiffer. Murphy has remained as an executive producer along with Brad Falchuk, Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson.

In our article, you will find all the essential news about American Horror Story season 12.

American Horror Story season 12 plot

In April 2023, Ryan Murphy announced surprising news. As it turned out, for the first time, AHS won’t tell an original story but will draw its plot from a novel. The creators decided to tackle Danielle Valentine’s book, Delicate Condition, which hit bookstores in August 2023. Therefore, the official title of season 12 is American Horror Story: Delicate.

As the novel’s description goes:

Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows (…) Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage – except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim (…) As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…

It seems that the central themes of season 12 are pregnancy and motherhood. If you doubt that these can be horror-worthy subjects, watch Rosemary’s Baby, which undoubtedly was Valentines’ significant inspiration.



American Horror Story season 12 release date

American Horror Story: Delicate will be split into two parts, each containing five episodes.

In the US, episode 1 will debut on 20 September 2023 at 10pm ET/PT on FX. The next four episodes will air weekly at the same time. Currently, there is no information about the part 2 release date.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 in the US

You can either watch the series on FX if you have cable, or watch it via Hulu through streaming. Accounts start from $7.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, and $14.99 per month for ad-free streaming.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 in the UK

It is unknown when season 12 of American Horror Story will drop in the UK. The previous 11 seasons are available on Disney+, and AHS: Delicate will likely arrive on this platform. However, we must wait for official information regarding this matter.

A subscription to Disney+ in the UK costs £7.99 per month (£79.90 per year).

American Horror Story season 12 trailer

Here’s the first teaser of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Another teaser will provide you with a better look at the spider women.



American Horror Story season 12 cast

The upcoming season will feature both veterans of the show and new (and surprising) faces:

Emma Roberts – Anna Alcott

– Anna Alcott Kim Kardashian – Tanya

– Tanya Matt Czuchry

Cara Delevingne

Annabelle Dexter-Jones

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Odessa A’zion

Billie Lourd

Julie White

Debra Monk

Zachary Quinto

Denis O’Hare.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who have been associated with the show for years, won’t return in American Horror Story season 12.

Related articles