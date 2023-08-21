When is Blue Beetle available to stream?

The next instalment of the DC universe has just dropped in theatres. Blue Beetle has the big job of introducing a new superhero into its cinematic universe.

In the comic books, Blue Beetle first appeared in 1939, but his original incarnation bears no resemblance to the one appearing in the film. Jaime Reyes is actually the third iteration of the superhero. He debuted in the DC universe in 2006, inheriting superpowers from Ted Kord. He befriended another vigilante named Booster Gold and later joined the Teen Titans and Justice League.

Considering the recent struggles of the DCEU films, it’s hard to predict the future of Blue Beetle. James Gunn and Peter Safran are planning a fresh start for the cinematic universe. For now, there is no information about Jaime Reyes’ involvement.

If you’re not planning to watch Blue Beetle in theatres, you may wonder when the film will hit streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know.

When could Blue Beetle release on streaming services?

Blue Beetle is a Warner Bros. Discovery production, meaning the film will land on Max in the US and should be available on Now (Sky’s streaming service) in the UK.

The exact VOD release date has yet to be established. However, DC blockbusters typically arrive at streaming around 60 days after cinematic release, so it’s safe to assume that Blue Beetle might become available on VOD by the end of October 2023.

As for the Max subscription, the basic package costs $9.99 per month. You can purchase The Now Cinema Membership for £9.99 per month.

When could Blue Beetle release on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray?

Once again, no release date for Blue Beetle’s digital or physical release has been revealed, but we can predict when they might be.

Other DC films (such as The Flash) released on VOD around a month before they hit streaming services. So, mid-Autumn 2023 is our estimate for when the film will release on VOD.

Hard copy releases usually coincide with the streaming release, so an October/November 2023 date for this is our best bet.

How to watch Blue Beetle now

Blue Beetle premiered on Friday, 18 August 2023, so right now the only way you can watch the film is in theatres. In the USA, you can get tickets from AMC Theatres, Fandango, Atom Tickets, Cinemark and MovieTickets.com. In the UK, you can order tickets via Cineworld, Odeon, Empire, Vue and Showcase.

