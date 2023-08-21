When is Fast X available to stream?

Fast and Furious is one of the most popular franchises, consisting of 10 main films and one spin-off. The series’ latest instalment was released just a few months ago. Fast X refers strongly to the fifth part of the saga and introduces a villain named Dante, portrayed by the beloved Jason Momoa. The new antagonist is the son of a drug lord, Hernan Reyes, who was once robbed by Dominic’s crew. After years, Dante plans to avenge his father, and Dom must confront his sinister plans.

Fast X got a surprisingly early digital release. In the US, it was available to rent or buy on 9 June, only after three weeks in the cinemas. In the UK, the film was digitally released on 19 June. You can rent or buy it from the likes of Prime Video or iTunes. It’s also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

But what about the streaming release? Here is what you need to know.

When will Fast X release on streaming services?

According to the latest news, Fast X will drop on Peacock in the US on 15 September 2023. The same day will air Fast and Furious 6, Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

You can choose between two opinions if you don’t have a subscription yet. You can sign up for:

Peacock Premium – ad-supported version for $5.99 per month ($59.99 per year)

– ad-supported version for $5.99 per month ($59.99 per year) Peacock Premium Plus – ad-free version for $11.99 per month ($119.99 per year)

How to watch Fast X in the UK

Peacock is also available in the UK, but its library is slightly different. It’s uncertain whether Fast X will actually appear in the British version in September. However, there is a solution to that.

If you’re eager to watch the movie as soon as possible, use a VPN. This service will grant you access to Peacock’s American catalogue and also protect your online privacy. You can, for example, use NordVPN, one of the most popular services of this kind.

