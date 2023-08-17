Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: anime series release date, plot and trailer

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was one of the most unusual movies of the early 2000s. The film, directed by Edgar Wright and based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel, was indeed a postmodern work. First, the creators incorporated comic book and video game-style narrative elements into the film’s story. Then they dipped it in sarcastic humour, campy aesthetics, and indie rock music. This delightful mix should have conquered the viewers; however, that’s not what happened.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World bombed at the box office, despite excellent reviews from critics. Of course, it’s now considered a cult classic. Now, 13 years later, Netflix has decided it’s time to revive Scott and his friends as an animated series.

Here’s everything we know about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off plot

As far as we know, the Netflix series isn’t a direct adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel but rather an animated reimagination of the 2010 film. While the series creators haven’t revealed many plot details, we assume the show will cover the same events as Edgar Wright’s movie.

For those who haven’t seen it (and if you haven’t you need to rectify that right away: it’s streaming on Prime Video, free for Prime subscribers) Scott Pilgrim is a neurotic 22-year-old bassist of the indie rock band called Sex Bob-Omb. He’s dating a 17-year-old girl named Knives Chau when his heart is stolen by Ramona Flowers, an American Amazon delivery girl. However, if he wants to date Ramona, he must first defeat her seven evil exes. In his deadly battles, Scott is supported by his younger sister Stacey, the cool roommate Wallace Wells, and his friends from the band.

The animated series will premiere on Netflix globally on Friday, 17 November 2023, with an eight-episode season.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer

Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel is known for its distinctive visual style. Edgar Wright’s film also boasted a vivid aesthetic, heavily inspired by comics and video games. If you’re curious about how the Netflix series will look, take a look at its first teaser:

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Voice Cast

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World also became known for its many famous cast members. Interestingly, in the animated Netflix series, the original cast from the movie will reprise their roles!

Confirmed voice cast:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

as Scott Pilgrim Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

as Wallace Wells Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

as Ramona Flowers Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

as Julie Powers Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

as Stacey Pilgrim Brie Larson as Envy Adams

as Envy Adams Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

as Matthew Patel Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

as Lucas Lee Alison Pill as Kim Pine

as Kim Pine Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

as Todd Ingram Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

as Gideon Graves Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

as Young Neil Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

as Stephen Stills Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

as Roxy Richter Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off comes from co-showrunners and writers Bryan Lee O’Malley and Ben David Grabinski. O’Malley executive produce along with Edgar Wright, who directed the film from 2010. Series is directed by Abel Gongora and animated by Science SARU.

