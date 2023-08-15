At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Effective cleaning, even when mopping

Works both quickly and relatively quietly

Smart mapping and navigation technology Cons Less good at avoiding obstacles

Large charging station

Expensive Our Verdict The Roborock Q Revo is a really nice acquaintance. It has less ability to detect and avoid obstacles than the top models S7 and S8, but it has a more efficient mopping system.

Price When Reviewed

$899.99

Best Prices Today: Roborock Q Revo

Retailer Price Roborock $799.99 View Deal $899.99 View Deal

Roborock Q Revo is available in two different colour options, black or, like the test specimen, white. It is the first model from the manufacturer to use two rotating pads to mop the floors, unlike the S7 and S8 which use a vibrating mop pad.

The most eye-catching features come together with the massive charging station which, in addition to offering automatic emptying of the robot’s dust and water tanks, also cleans and dries the mops. The set-up is undeniably similar to that of Dreame’s Dreamebot L10s Ultra, both in terms of design and functionality, which is not entirely surprising since both manufacturers have ties to the Xiaomi ecosystem.

The Q Revo costs $899 and is available from Amazon and the official store. It’s not launched in the UK at the time of writing but you can import it for £835 from Sotel.

Andreas Bergsman

The installation is very simple and, with the help of the accompanying app, is quickly completed. After a first round, the home is mapped with the help of the laser-based navigation system Lidar, after which you can divide the rooms and name them according to your taste. Of course, you can also add virtual walls as well as create different zones (such as no-go zones), add furniture and flooring.

Lots of customisation options

The app has an impressive array of settings and you can customise most of the functions, from how much water to use when mopping, the suction power and direction to use in the different zones to the order in which rooms are cleaned. If you have carpets in your home, you don’t have to worry about removing or demarcating them, as the mop pads automatically raise a full 7 millimetres as soon as it passes over the carpet line, thus only vacuuming those surfaces.

Roborock

At the front, Roborock Q Revo has sensors that use structured light to detect and avoid any obstacles in its path. Unlike the S models, it does not have a complementary laser system for this purpose and I immediately notice that the Q Revo performs significantly worse than the manufacturer’s top models. Cords and other small objects I place on the floor are sucked up or get stuck in the brush, which in some cases leads to interruptions in cleaning.

The water tank holds a full 5 litres. Andreas Bergsman

In terms of performance and cleaning results, it is all the more cheerful. With a suction power of 5,500 Pa, it sucks up everything in its path and the dual mops rub off even dried-on stains effectively. The base station water tank holds a full 5 litres of water, enough to mop up to around 400 square metres, and overall maintenance is relatively easy. Some longer hair fibres get stuck in the rubber brush and need to be removed at regular intervals, but otherwise the robot can handle itself for long periods without you having to lift a finger.

This review originally appeared on M3.

Specifications

Model: Q Revo

Tested: August 2023

Manufacturer: Roborock

Battery: 5,200 mAh

Run time: Up to 180 min

Suction: Up to 5,500 Pa

Dust container: 0.35 litres, 2.7 litres in the base station

Hepa filter: yes

Water container : 350 ml, 5 litres in the base station

Mapping: Laser (Lidar)

Communication: wifi

Associated App: Yes

Map function: Yes

With room division: Yes

Compatible with Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa/Apple Siri: Yes/Yes/Yes

Dimensions robot : 353 x 350 x 100mm

Dimensions Base station: 487 × 561 × 340 mm