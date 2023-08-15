The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live release date, cast and news

Rick Grimes is a true icon of The Walking Dead universe. No other character could boast charisma like the Georgia sheriff.

However, Michonne, who joined the series in season 3, wasn’t far behind. The silent samurai with zombies on chains quickly became one of the most distinctive heroines in the story.

When Rick disappeared from the show in season 9, The Walking Dead lost its most essential element. However, the show’s creators didn’t forget about him – they initially planned to make three movies about his further adventures. These plans fell through, though, so now AMC has decided to create a miniseries about Rick and Michonne’s new struggles.

Here’s everything we know about it so far.

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne spin-off title

The new series was called the Rick & Michonne spin-off for a long time. However, a few months ago, the series received a new title – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The production of The Ones Who Live wrapped up in May 2023, so it’s safe to assume that we won’t have to wait long for its release. While AMC hasn’t announced a specific date yet, the creators have promised that the show will air in 2024. How the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes might affect the show’s premiere is uncertain.

AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live plot

Rick Grimes disappeared in The Walking Dead season 9 – he got injured after blowing up Alexandria’s bridge, which prevented the city from walkers’ invasion. He was rescued from the river by the crew of a mysterious helicopter and taken to an undisclosed location. However, in season 10, Michonne came across information that Rick might still be alive and set out to find him.

The characters reappeared in The Walking Dead season 11 finale to the viewers’ surprise. In a post-credits scene, Rick fled from the Civic Republic Military (CRM) while Michonne was horse riding through the USA in search of her husband.

The Ones Who Live will cover the journey of these two characters reuniting. As expected, the series’ main villain will be the Civic Republic – a powerful organization that appeared in The Walking Dead season 8 and in the series Fear the Walking Dead and The World Beyond.

Here’s the official synopsis of The Ones Who Live:

The love story between Rick and Michonne, changed by a world that is constantly changing, will they find themselves in a war against the living or will they discover that they too are The Walking Dead?

The miniseries is set to have 6 episodes.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer

There isn’t a full trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live yet, but you can watch the short series announcement.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live cast

There’s not much information about the cast of the series. One thing is sure: Andrew Lincoln will reprise his role as Rick Grimes, and Danai Gurira will return as Michonne.

AMC also announced that Lesley-Ann Brandt will join the cast, playing a mysterious character named Pearl Thorne.

Scott M. Gimple, the showrunner of The Walking Dead season 4-8 is creating the series alongside Gurira. Lincoln, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath are also executive producers.

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

In the US, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be available on the AMC channel and AMC+.

There’s no information yet on where the show will premiere in the UK. The original Walking Dead is available on Disney+, while The Walking Dead: Dead City is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but there’s no guarantee either will have this spin-off.

However, there’s an easy way to watch the series as soon as it becomes available for streaming in the US. All you need to do is get a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We recommend using NordVPN, one of the most popular options of this kind.

After signing up, simply connect to any US server and start watching like you normally would. Most VPNs will unblock AMC, but it’s worth checking to make sure before signing up.

If you’re looking for information about another Walking Dead spin-off, check out our article on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.