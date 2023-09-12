As the tech world eagerly awaits the latest offerings from Apple, the iPhone 14 series has managed to capture the imagination of smartphone enthusiasts across the globe. With four variants – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – Apple is once again pushing the boundaries of innovation.

In this article, we delve into the specifications and features of each model to help you decipher which one suits your needs and preferences. Just be aware that the iPhone 15 will be here very soon.

Design & Build

iPhone 14 Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Starting with the design, each model boasts a distinctive aesthetic, ensuring that users can find a device that resonates with their style. The iPhone 14 arrives with dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm and weighs 172g, while the iPhone 14 Plus takes things up a notch with dimensions of 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm and a weight of 203g.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro measures 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm and weighs 206g, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is slightly larger at 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 240g. All models feature an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The Super Retina XDR displays on all models promise an immersive visual experience, complete with vibrant colours and sharp details. The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1in display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170, while the iPhone 14 Plus offers a larger 6.7in screen with a resolution of 2778 x 1284.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1in display, while the 14 Pro Max boasts a 6.7in screen. The Pro models also introduce the “Dynamic Island” feature and an “Always-on” display, enhancing usability and convenience.

Specs & Performance

iPhone 14 Plus Henry Burrell / Foundry

In 2022, Apple has adopted a different strategy, opting to equip the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max with the new A16 Bionic chipset, while reserving the older A15 variant for the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. However, this particular distinction doesn’t hold substantial significance, as the A15 version within the iPhone 14 delivers impressive speed and capabilities. Remarkably, it’s the same iteration present in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple doesn’t say how much RAM it puts in its phones, but various teardowns have revealed those specs within the whole lineup. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are each equipped with 6GB of RAM.

By comparison, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have 4GB of RAM and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 6GB, so there is 50% more RAM in the standard models.

Previous RAM amounts:

iPhone 13 mini: 4GB

iPhone 13: 4GB

iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB

New RAM amounts:

iPhone 14: 6GB

iPhone 14 Plus: 6GB

iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB

iPhone 14 Pro Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The whole lineup is available with storage options of 128-, 256-, or 512GB, while the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max additionally offer the ability to expand capacity to a maximum of 1TB. If you find yourself with an abundance of photos and applications and are considering retaining this phone for a number of years, I’d recommend opting for at least 256GB of storage.

All models also support Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 with 2xMIMO for fast wireless performance, NFC for contactless payments, and satellite connectivity for expanded location services. Additionally, the “Car Crash detection” feature adds an extra layer of safety to these devices.

Cameras & Video

iPhone 14 Pro Max Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

In the realm of photography, all models uphold Apple’s commitment to delivering exceptional camera capabilities. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus both feature a 12MP main camera with an f/1.5 aperture and sensor-shift OIS technology.

Additionally, a 120-degree 12MP ultrawide lens with an f/2.4 aperture ensures versatility in capturing expansive landscapes. Furthermore, all models support 4K@60fps recording with Dolby Vision HDR.

The Pro models elevate the photography game with their advanced camera systems. The main camera boasts a staggering 48MP resolution with an f/1.78 aperture and sensor-shift OIS. Alongside the ultrawide lens, a 12MP 2x telephoto lens with an f/2.8 aperture enhances zoom capabilities. These features ensure that users can capture stunning imagery with professional precision.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

One of the standout features of the iPhone 14 lineup is its anticipated long-term usability. Buying one of its models assures you of receiving software updates for a span of around five years (at least until 2027). Considering that the phone comes equipped with iOS 16, it’s quite reasonable to anticipate its compatibility with iOS 20.

For instance, the iPhone 8 from 2017 received iOS 16, and even older iPhone models continue to receive security updates. Opting for an iPhone guarantees you access to the most comprehensive software support in the smartphone arena, and if your device’s battery becomes worn out after a few years, you have the option to avail of a paid battery replacement service at any Apple Store.

While the Android competitors are striving to keep pace by promising multi-year OS upgrades, none even come close to matching Apple’s meticulously structured update framework. All eligible iPhones are bestowed with major upgrades simultaneously, unlike the disjointed timeline of Android releases, and iPhones continue to receive updates for significantly extended periods compared to the Android counterparts.

iPhone 14 Pro Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The arrival of iOS 16 introduced an array of captivating additions to the iPhone user experience. Most prominent among these is the adaptable Lock Screen, offering the liberty to employ interactive wallpapers and widgets, customize the arrangement, and even alter the font of the time display. This transformation is augmented by a novel notification system that seamlessly brings notifications from the screen’s lower region, lending iOS a sensation of rejuvenation.

Yet, there’s more to iOS 16’s repertoire. It furnishes useful functionalities such as the capability to modify and retract texts within iMessage, the facility to effortlessly excise subjects from photographs with a single tap, haptic keyboard feedback, and various others. Furthermore, there is an assortment of software attributes designed exclusively for the Dynamic Island component of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In essence, iOS remains consistent in its approach, but those transitioning from Android to iOS might encounter a mild learning curve.

Find out the 7 best features in iOS 17.

Battery Life & Charging

iPhone 14 Plus Henry Burrell / Foundry

While most manufacturers proudly tout the battery capacity of smartphones as one of their main features, the same can’t be said for Apple. The company never publicly discloses the battery capacity in milliampere hours (mAh), instead giving vague battery life promises linked to video playback.

The battery in the iPhone 14 is a 3,279mAh cell, much lower than the 5,000mAh now commonly seen on Android phones. Apple controlling all its hardware and iOS software means battery efficiency is excellent, so it can achieve longevity with smaller cells.

The best thing about the iPhone 14 Plus is its battery life. Just like RAM, Apple keeps tight-lipped on its battery sizes but it looks as though the Plus has a 4325mAh cell. This is quite large and with Apple’s good iOS optimisation, the phone should lasts for a long time.

iPhone 14 Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have slightly smaller batteries than their entry-level counterparts. The batteries in these smartphones, which have 3,200 mAh and 4,323 mAh capacity, respectively, have been paired with a newer chip, however. As a result, their operating time have been extended.

Battery capacities for the iPhone 14 lineup:

iPhone 14: 3,279mAh / Up to 20 hours video playback

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325mAh / Up to 26 hours video playback

iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200mAh / Up to 23 hours video playback

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323mAh / Up to 29 hours video playback

Price & Availability

iPhone 14 Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

For the best purchasing experience, it’s advisable to buy directly from Apple in any region you live in, as this allows you to acquire Apple Care insurance simultaneously. Alternatively, refer to our article on where to buy the iPhone 14 for additional retail options.

Prices of all models for the iPhone 14 lineup:

iPhone 14

128GB: $799/£849/€1019

256GB: $899/£959/€1149

512GB: $1099/£1179/€1409

iPhone 14 Plus

128GB: $899/£949/€1149

256GB: $999/£1059/€1279

512GB: $1199/£1279/€1539

iPhone 14 Pro

128GB: $999/£1099/€1299

256GB: $1099/£1209/€1429

512GB: $1299/£1429/€1589

1TB: $1499/£1649/€1949

iPhone 14 Pro Max

128GB: $1099/£1199/€1449

256GB: $1199/£1309/€1579

512GB: $1399/£1529/€1839

1TB: $1599/£1749/€2099

Verdict

The iPhone 14 series offers a diverse range of models, each catering to specific preferences and needs. Whether you’re looking for a compact smartphone, a larger device with enhanced camera capabilities, or a pro-level device with cutting-edge performance, Apple has ensured that there’s an option for everyone.

Choosing among these four models is not easy, and it is impossible to point to one particular one without assessing one’s own needs and preferences.

Do you just want the latest iPhone without the extra features from the Pro models? Choose the iPhone 14. Do you use the phone often, and long battery life is crucial for you? Choose the iPhone 14 Plus.

The latest features and elitism of the Pro model appeal to you? Choose the iPhone 14 Pro. If price completely doesn’t play a role and you need the most powerful model available – choose the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Specs

iPhone 14:

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm

172g

6.1in Super Retina XDR display (2532 x 1170)

IP68 dust and water resistance

A15 Bionic

Main 12Mp camera, f/1.5, sensor-shift OIS

120-degree 12Mp ultrawide, f/2.4

4K@60fps with Dolby Vision HDR support

12Mp f/1.9 front-facing camera with autofocus

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 6 with 2xMIMO

NFC

Satellite connectivity

Car Crash detection

iPhone 14 Plus:

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm

203g

6.7in Super Retina XDR display (2778 x 1284)

IP68 dust and water resistance

A15 Bionic

Main 12Mp camera, f/1.5, sensor-shift OIS

120-degree 12Mp ultrawide, f/2.4

4K@60fps with Dolby Vision HDR support

12Mp f/1.9 front-facing camera with autofocus

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 6 with 2xMIMO

NFC

Satellite connectivity

Car Crash detection

iPhone 14 Pro:

147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm

206g

6.1in Super Retina XDR display (2556 x 1179)

Dynamic Island

Always-on display

IP68 dust and water resistance

A16 Bionic

Main 48Mp camera, f/1.78, sensor-shift OIS

120-degree 12Mp ultrawide, f/2.2

12Mp 2x telephoto, f/2.8

4K@60fps with Dolby Vision HDR support

12Mp f/1.9 front-facing camera with autofocus

Bluetooth 4.3

Wi-Fi 6 with 2xMIMO

NFC

Satellite connectivity

Car Crash detection

iPhone 14 Pro Max: