How to move the Windows 11 Start menu and taskbar icons

Windows 11 seems to be a break with the long up-and-down cycle of Windows versions.

Usually, Microsoft seems to release a good version of Windows followed by a bad one – see Windows XP followed by Vista or Windows 7 followed by Windows 8. However, after a rocky start, Windows 11 is generally well regarded and relatively similar to Windows 10.

However, not everything will be familiar if you make the move to Microsoft’s latest operating system/ The biggest change – at least visually – is the Start menu and the taskbar.

For years, those elements had always been aligned to the left corner of the screen, with the Start menu/Windows logo on the bottom left, and the rest of the taskbar expanding to the right. Windows 11 changed it all.

On Windows 11, Microsoft decided to shift them to the middle. But it’s very easy to move them back.

How to move the Windows 11 Start menu and taskbar