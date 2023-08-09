Cobra Kai season 6 potential release date, plot, cast and rumours

Cobra Kai struck hard and became one of the most popular series on Netflix when the last season aired.

In season 5, the conflict between dojos entered a decisive phase – an actual arms race began. Daniel recruited his former rival, Chozen Toguchi, while Terry Silver brought in the ruthless Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun. Of course, the season was filled with clashes among the teenage heroes, particularly between Robby and Miguel, and the ongoing tension between Daniel and Johnny.

Despite everything, the characters experienced significant changes. They finally learned to cooperate, forgive mistakes, and master their weaknesses. Johnny Lawrence was the one who underwent the most profound transformation – the roguish sensei finally decided to grow up to be a father and a partner.

After five seasons, this karate saga still has a dedicated following. But what can we expect from the show’s next instalment?

When could Cobra Kai season 6 release?

Netflix has a reputation for cancelling shows, so that you might feel slightly anxious about the lack of information about Cobra Kai’s next instalment. However, the series hasn’t been cancelled; it has been renewed! Season 6 is on the way, but it will be the final chapter – it’s time to say goodbye to Johnny, Daniel, Miguel, Sam, Robbie and the rest of the crew (friends and foes alike).

In the open letter published in January 2023, the creators of the show – Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg – summarised the years of creating Cobra Kai and announced the saga’s grand finale, as well as potential spin-offs:



A letter to you, the greatest fans in the world, from the showrunners of COBRA KAI. pic.twitter.com/Nz71m5iOOm — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 20, 2023

When can we expect the release of Cobra Kai season 6, then? It’s hard to say, as the situation in Hollywood has become quite complicated in recent months. On 2 May, screenwriters represented by the Writers Guild of America went on strike. On 13 July, a strike was also announced by the Screen Actors Guild.

The team working on Cobra Kai also joined the picket line, and production of the show has been halted. As the showrunner of the series, Jon Hurwitz wrote on social media:

We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and… https://t.co/99UulF7HeW — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) May 2, 2023

Nobody knows how long the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike will last. Originally, the premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 was expected to be in early 2024 based on previous seasons. However, now it is almost certainly delayed.

We should learn more in the coming months.

Cobra Kai season 6 plot

Cobra Kai season 5 galvanized viewers, revealing information about the Sekai Taikai – the world’s largest karate tournament, which Terry Silver intends to win. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a chance to see the famous contest – but we’re certain that Sekai Taikai will be the main focus of season 6.

A few months ago, Cobra Kai’s showrunners gave an interview to Variety. Although they didn’t provide any specifics, creator Josh Heald hinted at what we can expect in the upcoming season:

The fact that there is a baby on the way is certainly a crucial piece of growth for Johnny Lawrence and a big evolutionary leap for his relationship with Miguel, Robby and Carmen.

Co-creator Hayden Schlossberg added:

Meanwhile, there’s the ultimate Cobra Kai snake out there… We’ll see if life goes on easy in Season 6, or if Kreese has something to say. Something tells me that it’s going to be the latter.

It’s uncertain whether Schlossberg was referring to Terry Silver as the most dangerous snake, who was arrested at the end of season 5, or if he was referring to John Kreese, who was released. Considering Silver’s determination, cynicism, and wealth, there’s no doubt he’ll get out of prison. As for Kreese, he could choose a calmer life, but knowing him, it’s not likely. So, will they both attack Daniel and Johnny’s dojo in season 6?

There’s no trailer for the new season yet, but you can check out the announcement of the new episodes published by Netflix:

Cobra Kai season 6 cast

In the upcoming season, we can expect to see the main cast returning:

Ralph Macchio – Daniel LaRusso

– Daniel LaRusso William Zabka – Johnny Lawrence

– Johnny Lawrence Martin Kove – John Kreese

– John Kreese Thomas Ian Griffith – Terry Silver

– Terry Silver Yuji Okumoto – Chozen Toguchi

– Chozen Toguchi Xolo Maridueña – Miguel Diaz

– Miguel Diaz Tanner Buchanan – Robby Keene

– Robby Keene Peyton List – Tory Nichols

– Tory Nichols Mary Mouser – Samantha LaRusso

– Samantha LaRusso Jacob Bertrand – Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz

– Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz Gianni DeCenzo – Demetri Alexopoulos

– Demetri Alexopoulos Griffin Santopietro – Anthony LaRusso

– Anthony LaRusso Courtney Henggeler – Amanda LaRusso

– Amanda LaRusso Vanessa Rubio – Carmen Diaz

– Carmen Diaz Dallas Young – Kenny Payne

The big question is, who from the old cast of the Karate Kid franchise will return this time? The only star who hasn’t made a comeback yet is Hilary Swank. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for bringing Julie Pierce back to the story.

