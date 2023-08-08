There are so many streaming platforms to choose from, it can be hard to know what to sign up for – that’s why we’ve prepared a handy guide on Lionsgate+. Check out how to get access to the service, how much it costs, and what you can find in its library.

If you’re looking for information about other streaming services, take a look at our article on how to watch Peacock in the UK.

What is Lionsgate+?

Lionsgate+ is a streaming service owned by the American entertainment company Lionsgate. You might recognise the company from the film studio of the same name, which created The Hunger Games, John Wick and Sicario.

In 2016, Lionsgate acquired the Starz television network. In the US the streaming service went under the name of Starz. However, in Europe, Canada, and the Middle East, it is called Starzplay. Later, outside the US the service was rebranded as Lionsgate+.

How to watch Lionsgate+ in the UK

In the UK, you can access the service in several ways.

Firstly, you can sign up directly on the Lionsgate+ website. The subscription costs £5.99 per month, but you can sign up for a seven-day free trial. With the subscription, you’ll be able to watch movies in HD quality, watch content on up to four devices simultaneously, and download productions for offline viewing.

Lionsgate+ is also compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Secondly, you can add Lionsgate+ as a new channel on Amazon. As long as you have a Prime Membership (priced at £8.99 per month), you can add Lionsgate+ to Amazon Prime Video Channels. It will cost you £1.99 per month for six months.

Thirdly, you can subscribe to Lionsgate+ directly through your TV provider/streaming box, and be billed through there. The app is available for £5.99 a month, and can be downloaded on Sky, Virgin, Roku, Apple TV and Rakuten TV.

What can I watch on Lionsgate+?

Now you know how to sign up… but what can you find on Lionsgate+? Is it worth using?

Lionsgate+ is home to many original and licensed productions. In the library, you’ll find series like The Great, Outlander, Gaslit, The Serpent Queen, American Gods, Tokyo Vice, Doom Patrol, P-Valley, and The Spanish Princess.

You can also watch movies such as La La Land, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Saw, Marie Antoinette, and The Expendables.