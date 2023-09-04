Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip

Flip phones are making a stylish comeback in the world of smartphones, offering a nostalgic twist to modern technology. The newest contender in this arena, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, brings a lot more than its predecessor and – for most people – will be the go-to foldable phone. But what about the Oppo Find N2 Flip? It might not be the obvious choice, but in this showdown we dive into the features and specs of these two phones to help you determine which one is the right fit for you.

Note: the Find N2 Flip is no longer the latest model in the range. Oppo launched the Find N3 Flip in China in August 2023. However, it’s unlikely the phone will be sold in the west for a while, so if you’re reading this before spring 2024, the N2 Flip is still the current and latest model available.

Design & build

Dominik_Tomaszewski

When it comes to design, both phones sport a nostalgic clamshell style that’s bound to turn heads. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts an internal 6.7in Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, bringing vivid visuals to life with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. On the other side of the ring, we have the Oppo Find N2 Flip. With a slightly larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a matching 120Hz refresh rate, it’s ready to rival the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s visuals.

One of the Z Flip 5s’s most notable improvements was the introduction of that larger 3.4in cover display. This provides more room for tasks such as replying to messages, checking the weather, and even previewing selfies. It’s a significant upgrade from the Z Flip 4’s 1.9in display, offering a much more spacious canvas.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

On the Find N2 Flip, the approach to the cover screen is different, as Oppo chose to go with a slim vertical window rather than a horizontal or larger square-shaped design. This 3.26in OLED panel offers swift access to notifications, creative controls, and widgets for various tools like the camera, weather updates, and calendar appointments.

When it comes to a range of colors to choose from, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 certainly offers the widest array. You can opt for shades like Mint, Graphite, Lavender, and Cream, or explore the online exclusive hues of Blue, Green, Grey, and Yellow.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes in three colours: Astral Black, Gold and Moonlit Purple.

Specs & performance

Dominik_Tomaszewski

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 flexes its muscles with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Paired with 8GB of RAM, this phone should offer a smooth multitasking experience. Choose between 256GB or 512GB of internal storage to house your digital life. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1, a refined version of the company’s software overlay. Built on top of Android 13, One UI brings a seamless interface with improved navigation and customisation options.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find N2 Flip brings its A-game with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, keeping things snappy and responsive despite not being the latest chip from Mediatek’s stable. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it should be able to handle your daily demands. It runs ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13. ColorOS has evolved over the years to offer a balanced blend of aesthetics and functionality. This iteration of the software brings enhancements in terms of navigation, organisation, and accessibility.

Both phones use side-mounted fingerprint scanners, 2D face recognition and have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and 5G LTE.

One area where Oppo lags behind is that the Find N2 Flip has no IP rating for dust and water-resistance. The Z Flip 5 is IPX8-rated – meaning good water-resistance, but no official dust protection – but Oppo has no such protection. The company says the phone can survive splashes of rain and the like, but you might feel nervous whipping it out in the bath.

Camera & video

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 presents a dual-camera setup featuring a 12Mp main lens and a 12Mp ultrawide lens. There’s a 10Mp front-facing camera, but you can use the cover screen to take selfies on the main cameras. You can see some sample photos taken on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, in our full review of the phone.

On the Oppo Find N2 Flip, a 50Mp main camera and an 8Mp ultrawide camera team up to provide versatile photography options. The 32Mp front camera also is a good companion for selfies. Again, you can see examples from each camera in our full Oppo Find N2 Flip review.

Battery & charging

Dominik_Tomaszewski

Battery life is a crucial aspect for any phone, and we all want our devices to last longer between charges. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 houses a 3700mAh battery, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip goes a step further with a 4300mAh battery. Capacities don’t tell the whole story, though. Both phones last roughly a full day depending on how heavily you use them, so neither has the advantage over the other.

Only the Z Flip 5 offers wireless charging, so you can juice up without the fuss of cables. It’s a shame the Oppo left this feature out.

For charging speed, though, the Oppo Find N2 Flip takes the lead with its 44W wired charging, quicker than the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 25W charging. Neither phone is particularly fast compared to the fastest-charging models, though.

Price & availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:

256GB: $999.99/£1,049

512GB: $1,119.99/£1,149

Oppo Find N2 Flip:

256GB: £849 (not sold in the US)

Dominik_Tomaszewski

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $999.99/£1,049, which is for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 8GB/512GB configuration will cost you $1,119.99/£1,149.

You can buy the phone directly from Samsung but you can also read our guide and find out where is the best place to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the US & UK.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

For those in the UK, the most appealing aspect of the Find N2 Flip might be its price: at £849, it comes in at a whole £200 less than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the same 256GB storage model.

In the UK you can buy the Find N2 Flip direct from Oppo, from Amazon, or from major networks, Carphone Warehouse, or stores like Currys. Sadly the Find N2 isn’t available in the US at all.

Verdict

Dominik_Tomaszewski

There is no doubt that the Oppo Find N2 Flip offers some impressive features, including improved cameras, fast charging, and a gapless hinge. It’s an excellent flip phone that offers a great value, especially when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, Samsung’s Z Flip series has a more polished look and additional features like waterproofing and wireless charging, which give it an edge.

If you’re going to buy the phone outright and simply can’t stretch to the Flip 5, the Oppo Find N2 Flip does offer a great experience, comparable to Z Flip 5, with relatively minor drawbacks that are easy to live with.

However, if you prefer a more polished design and are willing to pay for for additional features like waterproofing and wireless charging, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the one to go for. Just remember that for the same price, you might find better value in a regular smartphone like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14, or Galaxy S23 series due to their superior screens, cameras, and battery life. But, of course, they don’t flip.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:

Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1

Internal screen: 6.7in Full HD+ (2640×1080) foldable 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X with HDR10+ support

Cover screen: 3.4in Super AMOLED (260×512) 60Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset

8GB RAM

256/512GB internal storage

Cameras: 12Mp, f/1.8, OIS main camera 12Mp, f/2.2 ultrawide camera 10Mp, f/2.2 selfie camera

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

2D face recognition

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

GPS

NFC

5G

4G LTE

IPX8

USB-C

3700mAh non-removable battery

25W wired charging

Wireless charging

Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm

Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm

187g

Colours: Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

Oppo Find N2 Flip: