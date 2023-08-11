iPhone 16: Everything you need to know

The iPhone 15 might be what’s on everyone’s lips at the moment, but Apple is already hard at work on its successor. Here’s all the news and rumours that have emerged so far about what to expect in the iPhone 16.

When will the iPhone 16 be released?

Apple has an almost clockwork release schedule when it comes to iPhones. September is traditionally when we see new models, and we have no reasons to suspect the iPhone 16 should change that pattern. So, we’d be very confident in predicting that you should be able to get your hands on the new iPhone 16 in September 2024.

Things were a little different with the iPhone 14 launch though, as the standard model arrived when expected, but the new iPhone 14 Plus was delayed by a few weeks so that customers only received them in October. This was thought to be more a supply chain issue though, with Apple not able to get enough displays for the larger device in time. Tim Cook is a master of this kind of thing, and we doubt the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 will suffer the same delay.

How much will the iPhone 16 cost?

Again, Apple has been quite consistent with its pricing over recent years. We have seen reports that state the Pro models of the iPhone 15 are due for some hefty increases though, with the iPhone 15 Pro being raised by around $100/£100 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max by a whopping $200/£200. We’ve also seen a Tweet from leaker @Tech_Reve outlining potential increases in production costs that could add more to the non-Pro prices as well.

Compared to the iPhone 14 series, the production cost of the iPhone 15 base model is expected to increase by around 12% and the iPhone 15 Pro model by around 20%.



TSMC fab price hikes may be the main culprit pic.twitter.com/GovuLF27WC — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 26, 2023

If that’s the case, and Apple stays on those tiers for the next couple of years, then you may be looking at something like this for the base models across the range:

iPhone 16 – $849/£899

iPhone 16 Plus – $949/£999

iPhone 16 Pro – $1,099/£1,199

iPhone 16 Pro Max – $1,299/£1,399

There have also been rumours that Apple is preparing a new model, the iPhone Ultra, which would sit above the iPhone 16 Pro Max. We’ve only seen scant information about this possibility so far, but if Apple does go down this route who knows what crazy price it will attach to the model.

What new features will be in the iPhone 16?

Obviously, with so much time to go until the iPhone 16 range is revealed, we only have a few clues and reports on what Apple has in store. Nearly all of it covers the Pro versions, but hopefully we’ll be able to dig up some details on the standard models over the next few months. Here’s what we’ve found so far.

Camera upgrades to the Pro models

The most prominent rumours so far have been about the potential camera upgrades that may accompany the new devices. GSM Arena, among others, has written about leaks out of China that say the iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a periscope camera that could deliver up to 300mm focus distances, as opposed to the iPhone 14 Pro Max that can achieve a maximum of 77mm. This is part of a staged upgrade, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max expected to have a periscope lens, although not as powerful as the one on the 16 Pro Max, which will then be fitted to the iPhone 16 Pro, while the Pro Max gets the mega-zoom version.

Presumably, with such long focal lengths on offer, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will also feature upgraded OIS to stop the inevitable shakes that happen when you’re focussing on a subject that far away. The reports also suggests we might see an increase in sensor size, with a 12% upgrade to 1/1.14in. This would fit in with other rumours that say Apple will use a new stacked CMOS sensor in the Pro 16s, capable of capturing more light for better exposures.

MacRumours also cited a post from analyst Ming Chi-Kuo that a new 48-megapixel wide-angle lens in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will consist of an eight-part hybrid lens, accompanied by dual glass elements as well as an additional six plastic ones. So, it seems that much of the focus so far, at least on the Pro models, is centred around improving the already impressive camera features.

Goodbye to the notch?

The displays on the Pro models are thought to increase this time around, with display expert Ross Young reporting that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will respectively increase from the current 6.1in and 6.7in panels to 6.3in and 6.9in ones. There’s also plenty of speculation that Apple will finally follow the rest of the industry and implement an under display security unlock feature. But, it’s going to be Face ID rather than Touch ID. How it does this will be fascinating to watch. It could also finally see the removal of the notch, or at least a large part of it, with the Dynamic Island thought to be a reverting to some kind of software solution rather than the hardware one it is at the moment. That still leaves the need for the selfie camera though, so maybe the notch won’t quite leave the stage just yet.

Apple

Solid state buttons

It had been reported that the iPhone 15 range would see the removal of the traditional buttons, replacing them with solid state versions instead. This would be similar to when the solid state Home button on the iPhone 7 replaced the physical button from the iPhone 6 lineup. Technical difficulties seem to have stymied the approach though, so now it’s thought that they will be held back for the iPhone 16 range instead.

That’s all we’ve seen so far, but we’ll keep updating this article as more information comes to light. In the meantime, you can also take a look at our roundup of the iPhone 15 so you know what the iPhone 16 will have to beat.