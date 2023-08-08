Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 is already buy one get one free

If I told you an £89.99 smart speaker that was announced just three months ago was already available at half price, you probably wouldn’t believe me.

But it’s technically true, though you will have to buy two of them. The device in question is Amazon’s third-generation Echo Show 5, which the company launched in May of this year.

Rather than paying £89.99 for one, you can now get two for £89.98 instead. To take advantage, simply add two to your basket (of any colour), then enter the code ‘ECHOSHOW5‘ at checkout to apply the discount.

Get this Amazon Echo Show 5 deal

In our 8/10 review, we praised the Show 5’s display, Alexa response time and video calling experience. Price was a sticking point at full price, but won’t be here.

If that doesn’t appeal to you, how about the newly-introduced Echo Pop? Paying the full £44.99 for it doesn’t make sense, but two for £44.98 is much more impressive.

Just add two to your basket and enter the code ‘ECHOPOP‘ at checkout, but be aware that it’s only available on Charcoal and Midnight Teal versions – not Glacier White or Lavender Bloom.

Get this Amazon Echo Pop deal

The offer on two fifth-gen Echo Dot 5 devices (the latest model from 2022) isn’t quite buy one get one free, but it’s not far off.

Rather than £54.99 for one, add two to your basket and enter the code ‘ECHODOT‘ at checkout to get them both for £58.98. It’s not available on the Glacier White model, thouh.

Get this Amazon Echo Dot deal

Free delivery on all three are are available, even if you don’t pay for Amazon Prime. You’ll just have to wait a bit longer for them to arrive.

However, it’s not clear how long these deals last. We’ve asked Amazon to confirm this, but its terms and conditions for the offers state that they can be “withdrawn or amended without notice”. If you’re considering any of these Echo devices, we’d encourage you to be quick.