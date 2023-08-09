Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphones, Samsung has been a pioneer in introducing innovative foldable devices that offer a unique blend of style and functionality.

The recent unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, has sparked considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts. In this comprehensive comparison, we delve into the key features of each model to help you understand their strengths and differences.

Design & build

Dominik_Tomaszewski

Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 showcase a flip phone foldable design that maximises screen size while maintaining a compact form factor when folded. They sport a 6.7in Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and vibrant colours.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 3.4in Super AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 260×512 pixels. This compact external display offers users a glimpse of essential information without the need to unfold the device. Notifications, time, date, and basic navigation shortcuts are all conveniently accessible on this screen. Its vibrant AMOLED technology ensures vivid colours and sharp visuals, providing an engaging experience even on this smaller canvas.

This expansion in size compared to its predecessor ensures that users can glean more information at a glance. Imagine being able to read and interact with messages, check the weather, or control music playback without needing to unfold the device.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 boasts a smaller 1.9in Super AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 260×512 pixels. This external screen might be small, but it’s big on functionality. Similar to its successor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s external display showcases notifications, time, date, and essential shortcuts.

Its AMOLED technology ensures deep blacks and vibrant colours, contributing to an appealing visual experience. Despite its diminutive size, the external screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 serves as a convenient tool for staying informed without the need to fully unfold the device.

While it offers a smaller canvas compared to the Z Flip 5, this is by no means a drawback. The compact size preserves the overall sleekness of the device when folded, making it easier to slip into pockets or small compartments. Users who prioritise portability and minimalist aesthetics might find the Z Flip 4’s cover screen perfectly aligned with their preferences.

When it comes to portability, the Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 4 share similar dimensions when unfolded, offering a sleek and pocket-friendly form factor. However, when folded, the Z Flip 4 has a slightly larger profile due to its thicker build. Despite this, both models maintain a lightweight design, ensuring they are comfortable to carry and use.

Specs & features

Dominik_Tomaszewski

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, delivering powerful performance for multitasking, gaming, and everyday tasks. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. While both devices feature 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 edges ahead with options for 256GB and 512GB of internal storage, compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options.

Both devices have NFC, GPS, and USB-C ports and also sport side-mounted fingerprint scanners and 2D face recognition for convenient and secure unlocking options. Wi-Fi capabilities see an upgrade in the Z Flip 5, which supports Wi-Fi 6E, offering faster and more reliable wireless connections (if you have the right router).

The phones also run Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1, offering the latest software experience. Flagships like the Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 4 are promised four Android version updates and five years of security patches. That means both phones will still be getting software updates long after the hinge or display give out.

Battery & charging

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

In terms of battery life, the Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 4 both feature a 3700mAh non-removable battery, ensuring users can get through their day without worry. Both models also support 25W wired charging and wireless charging capabilities, allowing for efficient and convenient power replenishment.

Camera & video

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Samsung’s commitment to delivering impressive camera systems remains consistent between the Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 4. Both models feature a dual-camera setup comprising a 12Mp primary lens and a 12Mp ultra-wide lens, ensuring users can capture a wide range of scenes with clarity and depth.

Selfie enthusiasts will also appreciate the 10Mp front cameras in both models, which provide detailed and vibrant self-portraits.

Price & availability

Dominik_Tomaszewski

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $999.99/£1,049, which is for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For the 8GB/512GB configuration, the cost is $1,119.99/£1,149.

For those who opt to pre-order the phone directly from Samsung, there’s an enticing offer available: the 512GB version is available at the same price as the 256GB version. This promotion is valid until the official on-sale date of August 11th.

You can also check our guide and find out where is the best place to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the US & UK.

Here’s the full pricing:

256GB: $999.99/£1,049

512GB: $1,119.99/£1,149

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

At a starting price of $999/£999/€1,099 this is the same price as the Z Flip 4 first cost in the US, but actually £50/€50 more expensive in the UK and Europe – which stings a little after the Z Flip 3’s price cut, though is actually below current inflation.

The Z Flip 4 is still available to order from Samsung, but you should check out our guide to where to buy the Z Flip 4 for more retailers and the best prices and deals we’ve found.

Here’s the full Z Flip 4 pricing:

128GB: $999/£999/€1,099

256GB: $1,059/£1,059/€1,159

256GB Bespoke Edition: $1,139/£1,099/€1,199

512GB: $1,179/£1,199/€1,279

For more alternatives, check out our rankings of the best phones and best Android phones to see what else is out there, or the best Samsung Galaxy phones for more options from the Korean company.

Verdict

Dominik_Tomaszewski

In comparing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 4, it’s evident that the Z Flip 5 brings several enhancements to the table. From its advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Wi-Fi 6E support to its improved cover screen size and refreshed design, the Z Flip 5 upgrades in a few key areas. However, the Z Flip 4 remains a formidable option, offering solid specifications and performance for users who seek a more budget-friendly foldable smartphone experience now you’ll be able to find it for less.

When it comes to choosing between their cover screens, it largely depends on your preferences and needs. If the ability to view more information and interact with notifications without fully unfolding the device is appealing, the Z Flip 5’s larger cover screen is the better choice. On the other hand, those who prioritise a sleek and compact design might find the Z Flip 4’s smaller cover screen more suitable.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The cover screen encapsulates the essence of convenience and versatility that foldable smartphones bring to the table. As Samsung continues to refine its foldable lineup, it’s clear that the cover screen remains a pivotal aspect in creating an intuitive and engaging user experience, whether through an expanded canvas or a compact companion.

The choice between the two models ultimately depends on the your priorities and preferences. Whether it’s the cutting-edge features of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the reliable capabilities of the Z Flip 4, Samsung’s foldable lineup continues to push the boundaries of what smartphones can achieve.

If you want to learn more about these two phones, check out our reviews of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to get to know them in all their glory.

Specs

Galaxy Z Flip 5:

Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1

6.7in Full HD+ 120Hz (2640×1080) foldable 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X with HDR10+ support

3.4in Super AMOLED (260×512) 60Hz cover screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset

8GB RAM

256/512GB internal storage

12Mp, f/1.8, OIS rear camera + 12Mp ultra wide, f/2.2

10Mp, f/2.2 front camera

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

2D face recognition

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

GPS

NFC

5G

4G LTE

IPX8

USB-C

3700mAh non-removable battery

25W wired charging

Wireless charging

Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm

Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm

187g

Galaxy Z Flip 4: