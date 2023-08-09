How to go live on TikTok

TikTok has taken the world by storm as a platform that allows you to share and watch short, engaging videos. But did you know that you can also connect with your followers in real-time through live streaming?

Going live on TikTok is a fantastic way to interact with your audience, showcase your talents, and build a stronger online presence. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to go live on TikTok and make the most out of your live streaming experience.

1. Open TikTok Artur Tomala / Foundry Open the TikTok app and tap on the ‘+’ sign at the bottom of the screen to create a new video. Swipe left on the camera modes until you reach the “LIVE” option. Tap on it to begin setting up your live stream. 2. Set up your live Artur Tomala / Foundry Enter a catchy and descriptive title for your live stream. This title will appear on the thumbnail when viewers see your live stream. Optionally, you can select a category that best fits your content. This helps viewers interested in specific topics find your live stream more easily. 3. Go live Artur Tomala / Foundry Double-check your settings, ensuring that your camera and microphone are functioning properly. When you’re ready, hit the “GO LIVE” button to start your live stream.

Requirements for going Live on TikTok

Before you start live streaming, ensure that you have the latest version of the TikTok app installed on your device. This guarantees that you have access to all the latest features, including the live streaming functionality. Additionally, make sure your account is verified. Verification not only adds credibility to your profile but is also a requirement for going live on TikTok.

TikTok places a minimum requirement on the number of followers you need before you can go live. You must be at least 16 years of age (this is determined by your birthdate when you initially create your TikTok profile) and you need to have at least 1,000 followers to access the live streaming feature. This threshold is set to ensure that your live stream reaches a reasonable audience and provides a meaningful interaction.