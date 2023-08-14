How to repost on TikTok

TikTok’s repost function enables users to distribute content among their followers. However, you might be unaware that it can also enhance engagement and expand your audience.

TikTok hosts an array of clips, varying from mere seconds to a maximum of 10 minutes. All these clips have the potential to go viral due to the platform’s algorithm, which contributes to many videos regularly amassing millions of likes and views.

In 2022, the app introduced a “repost” button, allowing users to share their favourite videos with their follower base. Here’s a comprehensive overview of TikTok’s repost functionality.

What does TikTok’s repost button do?

TikTok’s repost feature is a quick way to share any video you find with your friends and followers. Analogous to other social media platforms, instead of claiming ownership over the content by publishing it on your profile, you are essentially sharing it with your followers via your account.

How to repost a TikTok